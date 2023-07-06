JoSAA counselling 2023: Round 2 seat allotment list to be out today at josaa.nic.in, check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JoSAA counselling 2023 Round 2 seat allotment list today

JoSAA counselling 2023, JoSAA round 2 seat allotment list release date and time: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will soon release the second round seat allotment list for JEE advanced 2023 qualified candidates. Candidates will be able to check the seat allotment list at the official website of JoSAA - josaa.nic.in.

According to official updates, the seat allotment list will be released at 5 PM on the website of JoSAA. Candidates who have qualified for the JEE Advanced 2023 and JEE Mains 2023 are eligible for JoSAA counselling. The allotment list will be based on the choices filled in by the candidates as on June 28, 2023.

JoSAA counselling 2023: How to download round 2 seat allotment list?

Visit the official website of JoSAA - josaa.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'JoSAA counselling 2023 seat allotment list' It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your credentials such as JEE main 2023 application number, password and pin JoSAA counselling 2023 seat allotment list will appear on the screen Download JoSAA rond 2 seat allotment list and save it for future reference

After the release of the JoSAA counselling 2023 round 2 seat allotment list, candidates will have to report online to the allotted college, make payment, upload required documents, and respond to any query latest by July, 10. The last date to respond to any query is July 11 till 5 pm.

The round 3 seat allocation results and the round 4 seat allocation results will be released on July 12 and July 16, respectively. The round 5 and round 6 seat allocation lists will be released on July 21 and July 26. On June 30, the results of the round 1 seat distribution were released. The JEE Advanced 2023 test was administered this year on June 4, and the results were released on June 18.