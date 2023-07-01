JoSAA 2023 Counselling: Round 1 seat allocation results declared at josaa.nic.in; Documents required

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY JoSAA 2023 round 1 seat allocation announced

JoSAA 2023 Counselling: Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2023 round 1 seat allocation result has been declared on the official website. All those aspirants who have registered for the JoSAA counselling 2023 can check the first allocation list through the official website-- josaa.nic.in.

To access and check the JoSAA round 1 allocation list 2023, candidates will have to log in with their JEE Main application number, password and security pin. Candidates who have been shortlisted in round 1 allotment result will be required to exercise freeze, float and slide options against the seat allocation.

The online reporting window for fee payment, document upload and response by candidates to queries for Round 1 will be conducted between June 30 and July 4. The last date to respond to the query against JoSAA 2023 round 1 seat allocation is July 5. The list for 2nd round of seat allocation will be published on July 6 by 5 PM.

JoSAA Round 1 Seat Allocation Results: Documents required

Three passport size photographs

Class 12th marksheet

Class 10th mark sheet (for date of birth proof)

Pass certificate (if available)

Provisional seat allotment letter

Undertaking by the candidate

Proof of seat acceptance, fee payment

Photo identity card or Class 12th admit card

JEE Main 2023 admit card

JEE Main 2023 scorecard

Direct link to check JoSAA round 1 seat allocation results