BITSAT 2019: Fourth Iteration results declared. Direct link to check at bitsadmission.com

BITSAT Iteration-4 Result 2019

BITSAT 2019 | The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani has declared the fourth iteration result of BITSAT seat allotment 2019 today. The candidates who did not make it in the third iteration round can now check the BITSAT fourth iteration of seat allotment result. Candidates who appeared for BITSAT 2019 exam can check the fourth iteration of seat allotment result on the official website i.e., bitsadmission.com.

BITSAT 4th Iteration Result 2019- Direct link

BITSAT 2019 | Here's how to check 4th Iteration Result 2019

Visit the official website- bitsadmission.com.

Click on the results of 4th iteration for FD admissions

Enter Application Number and hall ticket number

Click ‘Proceed’

The list will be displayed on your computer screen

Check and download the 4th iteration result

The BITSAT 2019 exam was held from May 16 to May 26, 2019, across various test centres in online mode.

BITSAT 2019 | Important information for the candidates

BITSAT Iteration Result 2019 will carry the name of candidate’s who are eligible to take part in the admission rounds.

On the basis of the BITSAT 2019 scores, candidates will be put either on the admit or waitlist.

BITSAT waitlist contains the list of candidate’s name whose admission has been put on hold and maybe allotted seat in the next iteration round.

The admit list carries the name of candidates who have been granted seats and need to make fee payment to confirm the seat.

About BITSAT Result 2019

BITSAT Result 2019 is available in the form of the total number of correct and incorrect responses along with the total marks obtained in the entrance exam. Candidates can check the BITSAT Result 2019 for fourth iteration round from the official website i.e., bitsadmission.com.

