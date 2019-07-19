SSC Recruitment​ 2019: CAPFs & ASI in CISF PET/PST admit card released, details inside

SSC Recruitment​ 2019

SSC Recruitment​ 2019 | The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the recruitment of Sub Inspector (SI) in Delhi Police, CAPFs, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) in CISF Posts. Candidates who have qualified the Computer Based Test can visit the official website i.e., ssc.nic.in to download the admit card for PST/PET exam.

The SSC will conduct the PET/PST exams from July 22 to July 31.

The SSC SI & ASI Phase II recruitment exam is scheduled to be held on September 27. Candidates must note that the phase II exam date is tentative and it may/may not change in future.

SSC Recruitment​ 2019 | Steps to download admit card region wise

Visit the official website-- ssc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on 'Admit Card'.

A region-wise list of admit cards will appear on the screen.

Click on the region for which you want to download the admit card.

Enter all the required details.

Click on 'Submit'.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download for the future reference.

SSC Recruitment​ 2019 | Direct link to download admit card region wise

SSC Madhya Pradesh Region (MPR)

SSC Southern Region (SR)

SSC Northern Region (NR)

SSC Kerala Karnataka Region (KKR)

SSC Central Region (CR)

SSC Western Region (WR)

SSC North Western Region (NWR)

SSC North Eastern Region (NER)

