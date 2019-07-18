Image Source : INDIA TV BECIL Recruitment 2019: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India invites applications for 2684 vacancies; details inside

BECIL Recruitment 2019: If you are 8th Pass government job seekers aspirants with ITI Certificate in Electrical Trade or Wireman, then you have golden opportunity to get a government job. Yes, Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications for the 2684 Skilled Manpower, Consultant Engineer, Accounts Executive and other posts. The interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website at www.becil.com to apply for the job opening in BECIL. The candidates should make sure to apply till 25 July 2019.

All the candidates with certain educational qualification can apply for BECIL Recruitment 2019. Apart from ITI Certificate and Engineering Degree, candidates with Graduate in Commerce have golden chance to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2019.

BECIL Recruitment 2019 | How to apply online-

Visit the official website-- www.becil.com or beciljobs.com.

A list of vacancies for different posts will be displayed on the screen.

Select the post you want to apply for.

Click on 'Apply'.

A registration form will appear on the screen.

Enter all the required details

Once the process is done, your application will be sent to BECIL

Online Application for BECIL Recruitment 2019 Job Notification has been started from 10th July 2019. Apart from the technical certificate, candidates should have Reading and Writing Knowledge of Hindi and English for these posts. In a bid to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2019, candidates will have to apply online with the official website of BECIL- beciljobs.com before 25 July 2019.

BECIL Recruitment 2019 | No. of vacancies-

Skilled Manpower- 1336

Un-Skilled Manpower- 1342

Consultant (Electrical Engineer)- 04

Accounts Executive- 02

BECIL Recruitment 2019 | Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Skilled Manpower- ITI Certificate in Electrical Trade or Wireman as recognized by NCVT or SCVT or higher technical degree diploma in engineering, And or with shall possess Overhead Certificate for Electrical Safety. (Should have Reading and Writing Knowledge of Hindi and English)

Un-Skilled Manpower- 8th Pass any state education Board or equivalent institutional (Should have reading and writing knowledge of Hindi and reading knowledge of English)

Consultant (Electrical Engineer)- B. Tech (Electricals) from a recognized University

B. Tech (Electricals) from a recognized University Accounts Executive- B. Com/M.Com/MBA (Finance)

BECIL Recruitment 2019 | Guaranteed Minimum Wages (as per Government of Uttar Pradesh)

Skilled Manpower- Rs. 9,381.06

Un-Skilled Manpower- Rs. 7,613.42

Consultant (Electrical Engineer)- Salary based on merit/experience and within the range of Rs. 30,000-50,000

Salary based on merit/experience and within the range of Rs. 30,000-50,000 Accounts Executive- Salary based on merit/experience and within the range of Rs. 20,000-30,000

Note: To get details about vacancies released by BEICL, check Indiatvnews.com or BECIL official website.

