Bihar BCECEB Engineering Admission 2019: UGEAC Counselling Registration dates extended, check bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar BCECEB Engineering Admission 2019: UGEAC Counselling Registration dates extended

Bihar Engineering Counselling 2019: The counselling registration dates for UGEAC have been extended by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB). As per a recent notification by the BCECEB, the dates for the counselling registration process for admission to B.Tech and B.E programmes have been extended. Students are advised to check the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in for more details.

Bihar BCECEB Engineering Admission 2019: Registration process

Candidates should note that the registration process for the Bihar BCECEB Engineering Admission 2019 can be completed by July 24th, 2019. The revised date comes after the BCECEB extended the dates for the registration process by a week.

Bihar UGEAC Merit List 2019

Students should note that the first allotment or Bihar UGEAC Merit List 2019 will be published on 29th July 2019.

Eligibility criteria for Bihar BCECEB Engineering Admission 2019

Academic Eligibility: Candidates who qualify the criteria outlined by the BCECEB will be eligible to participate in the process. According to eligibility criteria, the candidate should have passed Class 12 Board Exam with PCM / Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as primary subjects. Also, the candidate should have also secured a minimum aggregate 45% marks in the board exam to be eligible for participate in the counselling process.

Domicile Eligibility: According to the domicile eligibility criteria for Bihar Engineering Counselling process, candidates need to have parents who are either residents of Bihar or non-native parents living in Bihar state. Children of the residents of other states working under the Bihar government or PSU set-up in Bihar can also apply.

Counselling fee for Bihar BCECEB Engineering Admission 2019

Candidates will be required to pay the requisite amount Rs 1200 of the counselling registration fee in order to complete their registration. Those belonging to the reserved category will have to pay Rs 600.

How to register for Bihar UGEAC Process 2019

1. Visit the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

2. Click on Apply for UGCE 2019

3. You will be redirected to a new page

4. Click on new registration option

5. Enter the required information and register on the portal

6. Login using your credentials

7. Fill the form

8. Upload the document on the website

9. Pay the fee for UGEAC 2019 Counselling

10. Download the form and take a print for future reference