CBSE board 2025 exams begin tomorrow: here are key guidelines for 10th, 12th exams

CBSE board 2025 exams: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the class 10th, and 12th final board exams from tomorrow, February 15. The first exam of class 10th will begin with the English paper, which is scheduled to be conducted in a single shit from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. On the other side, Class 12 students will appear for the entrepreneurship paper in the same shift. Students will get 15 minutes extra time to read the exam paper.

Students have been advised to carry their CBSE admit card 2025 and school ID to the exam hall for entry. The board has already released the admit cards for both regular and private students on its official portal. Those who have not downloaded it or collected it from their respective schools yet can do so as soon as possible.

According to the official data, approximately 44 lakh students from 8,000 schools in India and abroad will appear for class 10th and 12th board exams. For the smooth conduction of the exam, the board has tighten the security in the exam centres. According to the board's policy, all exam centres will be equipped with closed-circuit television facilities.

Key guidelines for students

Students appearing for the CBSE board exam are advised to follow the guidelines shared by the board. Failure to comply will result in the cancellation of both the current and the following year's exams. The list of instructions and things not allowed inside the exam hall are as follows.

