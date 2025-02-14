CBSE board 2025 exams begin tomorrow: here are key guidelines for 10th, 12th exams

CBSE board 2025 exams: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the class 10th, and 12th final board exams from tomorrow, February 15. The first exam of class 10th will begin with the English paper, which is scheduled to be conducted in a single shit from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. On the other side, Class 12 students will appear for the entrepreneurship paper in the same shift. Students will get 15 minutes extra time to read the exam paper.
Students have been advised to carry their CBSE admit card 2025 and school ID to the exam hall for entry. The board has already released the admit cards for both regular and private students on its official portal. Those who have not downloaded it or collected it from their respective schools yet can do so as soon as possible.
According to the official data, approximately 44 lakh students from 8,000 schools in India and abroad will appear for class 10th and 12th board exams. For the smooth conduction of the exam, the board has tighten the security in the exam centres. According to the board's policy, all exam centres will be equipped with closed-circuit television facilities.
Key guidelines for students
Students appearing for the CBSE board exam are advised to follow the guidelines shared by the board. Failure to comply will result in the cancellation of both the current and the following year's exams. The list of instructions and things not allowed inside the exam hall are as follows.
- Candidates are advised to read the information given on the admit card and follow them on the exam day.
- Before answering questions, the students are advised to read instructions given on question papers and answer booklets.
- Regular students must bring the admit card along with the school identity card. Private students are required to bring the admit card and any government-issued photo identity proof.
- Students can carry a transparent pouch, geometry/pencil box, blue/royal blue ink/ballpoint/gel pen, scale, writing pad, eraser, analogue watch, transparent water bottle, metro card, bus pass and money inside the exam hall.
- Students with stationery items such as textual material (printed or written), bits of paper, calculator, pen drive, log table (will be provided by centres), electronic pen, scanner, etc. are not allowed inside the exam hall. Students with Dyscalculia are permitted to use calculators provided by the exam centre.
- Also, the students are not allowed to carry Communication devices such as mobile phones, Bluetooth, earphones, microphones, pagers, health bands, smartwatches, cameras, etc. inside the exam hall.
- Wallets, goggles, handbags, pouches, etc. are not allowed.
- Unless the student is diabetic, any eatable items (opened or packed) are not permitted.
- Dress code: Regular students must wear school uniform while private students can wear light clothes.