CBSE Board 2025: Are marks from pre-board exams included in final board exam?- here are all answered FAQs

CBSE Board 2025 exams: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct class 10th, and 12th board exams on February 15, 2025. With just a few days remaining, students are diligently preparing for their exams. As the exams are coming closer, many students have doubts about the crucial details, such as whether marks will be deducted or not if the word limit is exceeded in the exam. or are pre-board exam marks included in the final results? To make it easier for the students, we have compiled a list of important frequently asked questions as provided on the official website, and officially answered by the board. These FAQs are as follows.

CBSE Board 2025 Exams: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. Is it mandatory to pass in Theory and Practical Exams separately at Class 12th?

Qualifying marks in each subject of the external exam are 33%. However, in subjects with practical works, one must obtain 33% marks in theory and 33% marks in practical separately in addition to 33% marks in aggregate to qualify in that subject.

Q. Will I be allowed to go to the washroom during the examination?

Yes, you will be allowed along with an invigilator who will accompany you.

Q. Are pre-board examination marks considered in the board examinations?

According to CBSE, the marks obtained in the pre-board examination are not added or included in the Board examination marks.

Q. Is a candidate eligible to improve his/her performance after qualifying for Class 10th and 12th?

Yes, a candidate who has qualified class 10th/12th exam, may appear for improvement in one or more subjects but in the succeeding year only.

Q. Do the marks increase or decrease after the process of verification of marks/re-evaluation?

The marks may increase or decrease after the process of verification of marks as per the actual marks obtained and the candidate will have to accept the revised result.

Q. How can we obtain copy of the Answers Book of Class 10th / 12th exam?

Applicant may apply for obtaining photocopies of answer books by paying prescribed processing charges as per the time frame set by the Board. For details please see our website www.cbse.nic.in at the time of the declaration of results.

Q. Is whitener allowed in board exams and can we use gel pen?

Use of whitener is not permitted. Yes, Blue or royal blue ink gel pens can be used.

Q. How can I reappear in Board exams?

A student who failed in class 10th or class 12th Board exam can reappear as a private candidate or as regular student admitted in school.

Q. What is the passing criteria for Class 12th?

A candidate has to pass in 05 subjects of external exam as per scheme of studies to be declared pass in addition to internal subject.

Q. I would like to know important chapters which I can prepare to score good marks.

It is not advisable to do selective study for examinations. The Board has a prescribed syllabus in every subject. You are expected to study thoroughly from the entire syllabus and understand the concepts to score good marks in examination.

Q. My writing speed is very slow and because of that I am not able to complete my paper. Can something be done?

Write the answer and practice so that your speed improves Before writing any answer during exam, organize your ideas and try to write your answer in points, if short of time. Never omit an entire question.