Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: How to score high in CBSE board exams? know tips from PM Modi

The first session of the eighth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC 2025) kicked off with Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaging in a freewheeling conversation with students on various topics, including, exam stress, leadership, time management, self-improvement. This year’s Pariksha Pe Charcha will feature eight series of episodes, with prominent personalities sharing their expertise on various topics related to life and learning. PM Modi shared valuable tips on staying calm and stress-free during the CBSE board exams.

How to score high in CBSE board exams?

Knowledge and exams are different: During his conversation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told students that 'gyan' (knowledge) and examinations are two different things, urging students not to view exams as the ultimate goal in life. He advised students to explore their passions and manage their time effectively.

Time Management: He advised students to manage their time in a planned way for effective management.

Solve previous year's question papers: During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Master Class, he advised students to practice more and focus on making preparations so strong that they would not have to worry about anything. He should also solve previous year's question papers to overcome fear.

Challenge yourself: While sharing his thoughts about the exams, he said that every student should compete with themselves, not with others. When we compete with ourselves, we focus on improvement. On the other hand, if we focus on defeating others, it does not help us improve our personality and eventually, we may not succeed.

Stay Focused: He asked students to handle pressure like a batter does in a stadium amid the noise being made by spectators. They focus on the next ball ignoring the demands from the boundaries. He asked students to focus on their studies and not be pressured by exams.

Proper Sleep: Prime Minister Narendra Modi told students the importance of sleep and emphasized that students should not consider that their lives will be spoilt if they do not score high marks.

