Pariksha pe charcha 2025 LIVE: PM to interact with students, teachers, parents today, when and where to watch

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 is scheduled to be conducted today, February 10 at 11 am. In its eighth edition of PPC, PM Modi will interact with students, teachers, and parents over exam stress-related queries. This year’s pariksha pe charcha will feature eight series of episodes, with prominent personalities sharing their expertise on various topics related to life and learning. The programme will also feature the participation of 36 students from various educational institutions, including State/UT Board Government schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Sainik Schools, and others.

Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest updates.