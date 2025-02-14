CBSE Board 2025 Exam: Delhi Metro releases student friendly measures for 10th, 12th, details here

Follow us on Image Source : DMRC/PIXABAY Representative Image

CBSE Board 2025 exam: Ahead of the board exam 2025, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has introduced a series of measures to ensure smooth and hassle-free travel for students appearing for the 10th, and 12th exams. According to the DMRC, approximately 3.30 lakh students and thousands of school staff will be commenting across the city. In view of this, DMRC has decided to implement special facilitation measures at metro stations to accommodate the increased footfall on exam days.

In a post on X, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tweets, "...With the CBSE Board Examinations 2025 for Classes X and XII scheduled from February 15 to April 4, 2025, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has introduced a series of measures to ensure smooth and hassle-free travel for students appearing for the exams...Students carrying their CBSE Admit Cards will be given priority during security checks at metro stations. Students showing their Admit Cards will also be prioritized while purchasing tickets at Ticket Office Machines (TOM) and Customer Care (CC) centers..."

CBSE Board 2025 exam: Student-friendly measures at metro stations

For the students appearing in the CBSE 10th, and 12th board exams, the following measures have been released by the DMRC in partnership with CISF at metro stations to accommodate the increased footfall on examination days. Additionally, the metro corporation has asked students to plan their travel accordingly.

DMRC staff visited schools, interacted with principals, and informed them about the nearest metro stations and the support available for students.

DMRC has requested schools to display posters providing details of the nearest metro station along with a QR code for easy ticket booking to assist students in planning their travel.

Special centralized announcements will be made at metro stations.

A detailed list of metro stations closest to examination centers has also been uploaded on the DMRC website and official mobile application for easy reference.

