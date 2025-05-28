RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2025 declared: How to download marksheets without roll number? RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2025 has been decalred. Students who were eagerly awaiting the results can download RBSE Matric exam results by visiting the official website - rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Check pass percentage, how to download, and other details.

New Delhi:

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the results for the class 10 board exams. Students who took the exam can download their results using their credentials on the login page. The link to access the RBSE Class 10 marksheets is available on the official RBSE websites: rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The results were declared during a press conference at 4 PM. According to the results, the pass percentage is recorded at 93.6 per cent, which marks an increase from the last year's pass percentage.

Meritious students will be awarded

This year, the board has introduced a special scheme for government school students who achieve high marks in the exam. For several years, the board has not published a list of top scorers due to the possibility of changes in marks after re-evaluations and compartment exams. Despite this, the board has implemented a commendable reward scheme to encourage students with outstanding academic performance.

How to download RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10th result online?

Visit the official website of RBSE - rajresults.nic.in.

Navigate to the link for 'RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10 results 2025'.

It will redirect you to a login window.

Enter your roll number, date of birth, and other details.

The RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10 results for 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and save the RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10 results for 2025 for future reference.

How to download RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10th result via SMS?

Open the message app.

Type message in this format: RJ10 space roll number.

Forward it to 5676750 or 5623

You will receive a message about your result status as a reply.

How to download RBSE 10th result without roll number?

Students can check RBSE 10th Result 2025 without roll number using the following methods:

Method 1: Contact Your School

Reach out to your school administration or exam department. Provide your name, admission number, or other relevant details to retrieve your roll number.

Method 2: Check Result by Name