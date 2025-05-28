RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2025 Today: What’s next after matric? Today, the Rajasthan 10th exam results are being released. After clearing the 10th board exam, every student has this question in mind: What should they do next? If they wish to study further or choose a course, on what basis should they make that decision?

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the results for the class 10th matric examination today, May 28, at 4 PM. In addition to the official website, students can access their results through alternative options such as SMS, DigiLocker, and others. To receive live updates on the RBSE class 10th results, you can click on this link.

What after class 10th?

After clearing the 0th board exam, students often wonder what steps to take next for their future. If you are considering further studies or a course that will help you quickly secure a job, it’s essential to know the best choices available after passing the 10th board exam. This article will discuss various options to help you make an informed decision.

10th marks are essential

It's important to understand that your choice will depend on your marks. If you score more than 90 per cent in the 10th class board exam, you will likely gain admission to the science stream. Those who achieve 70 to 80 per cent can opt for commerce, while students with lower marks might consider the humanities or other fields based on their interests.

Choosing the right stream after class 10

If you decide to study science in classes 11 and 12, you'll have options to pursue careers in engineering, medicine, and other scientific fields. If you are drawn to commerce, you can explore subjects like accountancy, economics, and business administration. For those interested in the arts or humanities, career paths in history, political science, and psychology are available. If you prefer to pursue a diploma course after class 10, you can opt for a diploma in engineering or paramedical studies. Other diploma options include Computer Science, Information Science, Fashion Design, and Textile Design. Additionally, you can consider polytechnic courses to gain admission to the ITI. Completing various diploma courses can open up more opportunities for you in the job market.