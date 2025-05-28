RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2025: What if you score low? here's what you can do The RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10 results will be declared today, May 28. If you are searching for options in case you fail the exam, what choices will you have? Check this article for more information.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the results for the Class 10 matriculation exams today, May 28, at 4 PM. Students can download their RBSE Class 10 marksheets by visiting the official RBSE websites: rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. For the latest updates on the RBSE Result 2025, students are required to click on this link. Students need to remember that no exam is the final destination in life. If you receive lower marks than you expected, it's essential not to feel discouraged. A single result does not determine your success; instead, focus on your future and continue preparing. Students who are dissatisfied with their results can apply for revaluation or scrutiny of their answer sheets, once the dates are revealed.

Notably, the Rajasthan Board does not offer a chance to reappear for exams. If a candidate fails in one or two subjects, they will have an opportunity to take the compartmental exam. However, if a student fails in more than two subjects, they will need to repeat that year, as there is no provision for a re-exam or second chance in such cases. The Rajasthan Board provides a chance for students who fail in one or two subjects to help them save their academic year by allowing them to appear in the compartmental exam. The application form for the compartment exam will be available from the school shortly after the results are declared. Students can fill out this form to take the compartment exam.

Students will receive their original marksheets from their schools a few days after the results are announced. The online marksheet will serve for further academic purposes until the original mark sheets are issued. Students should keep the provisional mark sheets for future reference.

How to Download the RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result 2025 via Digilocker?

1. Visit the official Digilocker website or download the Digilocker app on your phone.

2. Log in using your Aadhaar number or registered mobile number.

3. Navigate to the "Education" section.

4. Select the Secondary Education Board of Rajasthan.

5. To download your digital marksheet, enter your roll number.

Details on Marksheets

- Roll Number

- Name of Examination

- Father's and Mother's Names

- Name of School or Examination Center

- Marks in Each Subject (Theory and Practical)

- Total Marks Secured

- Overall Percentage

- Division (First, Second, or Third)