New Delhi:

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is set to declare the RBSE Class 10 Result for 2025 today, on May 28. Students who are eagerly awaiting the RBSE Class 10 Result 2025 can download their matriculation marksheets by visiting the official RBSE website - rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. According to information shared by the Board Chairman and Rajasthan’s Education Minister, Madan Dilawar, the results will be declared at 4 PM today, May 28. The result announcement will be formally made through a press conference. Following this, the marksheet link will be activated on the official website. Once released, students will be able to download their RBSE Matric results using their roll number, date of birth, and other details on the login page. In 2024, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 93.04%, while in 2023, it was 90.49 per cent. Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest updates.