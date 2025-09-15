'Will flush out infiltrators': In Purnea, PM Modi accuses RJD, Cong of 'threatening' Bihar's identity Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: In his remarks, PM Modi claimed that the Congress and the RJD cannot digest Bihar's development, which is why they keep raising unnecessary issues.

Purnea (Bihar):

Launching a scathing attack on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that his government will flush out all the infiltrators from the country, as he blamed the two parties for 'threatening the identity' of Bihar. Addressing a poll rally after inaugurating multiple projects in Purnea, the Prime Minister also said that Bihar has suffered a lot under the RJD-Congress rule.

In his remarks, PM Modi also claimed that the Congress and the RJD cannot digest Bihar's development, which is why they keep raising unnecessary issues. However, he said the people of Bihar, especially the women, will give the two a befitting reply in the upcoming assembly elections.

"Congress and RJD have not only threatened the honour of Bihar but also the identity of Bihar. Today, a huge demographic crisis has arisen due to infiltrators in Seemanchal and Eastern India. People of Bihar, Bengal, Assam and many states are worried about the safety of their sisters and daughters," PM Modi was quoted as sayin by news agency ANI.

"That is why I have announced the Demography Mission from the Red Fort. But for vote bank, the people of Congress, RJD and its ecosystem are busy advocating for infiltrators, saving them and shamelessly raising slogans and taking out yatras to save infiltrators who have come from abroad," he added.

'RJD, Cong care only about their families'

During his address in Purnea, PM Modi said the leaders of the RJD and the Congress are only concerned about their families, but he believes in 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas'. Speaking about his government's decision on GST reforms, he said the goods and services tax will get 'drastically' reduced across the country from September 22. He said the decision was taken by the government because he cares about people's 'savings'.

"My mothers and sisters who have come here, I especially want to tell you that due to reduction in GST, the kitchen expenses are going to be reduced a lot. From toothpaste, soap, and shampoo to ghee and many food items will become cheaper," he said, adding that his government is working for the welfare of the poor.