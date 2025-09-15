Patna protest: BPSSC and CSBC job aspirants breach barricades, police use batons to disperse them Students in Patna protested for transparency in the Bihar Police recruitment process, demanding the release of answer keys and new job vacancy notifications, leading to a baton charge by police after barricades were breached.

Patna:

In a strong display of unity and frustration, students in Patna took to the streets demanding transparency in the recruitment process of the Bihar Police Sub-Ordinate Service Commission (BPSSC) and the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC). Marching toward the Chief Minister's residence, the students called for the release of the answer key and other key documents. Despite the administration’s efforts to block the march at Dakbangla Chowk with barricades, many protesters managed to bypass the blockade and continued forward.

Protesters speak out against inaction

Standing atop a barricade, protester Khusbu Pathak addressed reporters, saying, “Students have raised their voices against injustice multiple times, but the administration is not responding. Today, we are protesting peacefully. We fold our hands and beg the government to fulfil our demands.” She called on BPSSC and CSBC to release carbon copies of the answer key and question booklet for the Bihar Police constable exams.

Another protester, Kumar, highlighted the lack of job opportunities. “For two years, there have been no new vacancies. We are facing hardships in Patna. We are from poor farming families and are fighting for our future,” he said, urging the government to issue new vacancy notifications before the elections.

Police use baton charge to disperse crowd

According to Patna SSP Kartikeya K Sharma, a large group of protesters gathered at Dak Bunglow crossing, causing significant traffic disruptions. “They breached the police barricades and reached near the Kotwali Police station, which is a restricted area,” he told PTI. Despite repeated requests from the police to disperse and vacate the area, the students refused, forcing the authorities to resort to a baton charge to control the crowd.

'Mukhyamantri Awas Gherao' campaign gains momentum

The protest, under the banner of 'Mukhyamantri Awas Gherao', is a student-led campaign demanding the release of police constable vacancy notifications ahead of the elections. Protester Aman Kumar Yadav stated they would only speak with the Chief Minister or the Chief Secretary directly.

About Bihar Police constable exam

The Bihar Police constable exam, conducted by the CSBC, was held in phases from July 15 to August 3. BPSSC had also released a notification on May 29 for the recruitment of 33 Enforcement Sub Inspectors in the Transport Department. With elections nearing, students are pushing harder for action and accountability in the recruitment process.

