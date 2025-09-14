Tejashwi Yadav's security breached in Muzaffarpur: Youth breaks cordon, falls at RJD leader's feet | Video Tejashwi Yadav security breaches in Muzaffarpur: Youth breaks cordon, lays down at RJD leader's feet | Video

Muzaffarpur:

A major security lapse involving the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav came to light in Muzaffarpur district. The incident took place on Saturday as Yadav was preparing to depart by helicopter when a young man suddenly broke through the security cordon, ran onto the runway, and fell at his feet.

The RJD leader was in Muzaffarpur to attend a program at Kanti School, where he unveiled the statue of Bharat Ratna Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and inaugurated Ambedkar Park. After the public meeting, as he was preparing to leave by helicopter, a youth wearing a black shirt breached the security cordon and ran toward the helicopter. The youth, later identified as Shariful Islam, suddenly lay down at Yadav's feet, leaving the leader visibly shocked.

Security personnel quickly intervened, taking the youth into custody and escorting Yadav safely back into their cordon.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, sparking mixed reactions. While some viewers described the act as a display of the youth’s affection for Tejashwi Yadav, others criticised it as a serious security lapse.

It is worth noting that this is not the first instance of a security breach involving Tejashwi Yadav. Similar lapses in his security have been reported on several occasions in the past as well.

Rahul Gandhi's security breached in Bihar

Last month, during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, was kissed on the cheek by an unidentified man who breached his security cordon. The incident took place while Gandhi was leading a bike rally alongside Tejashwi Yadav in Purnea. Rahul Gandhi, wearing a helmet and riding a motorcycle with Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Kumar riding pillion, was navigating through a crowd of supporters when the man suddenly emerged from the roadside.

Rushing up to Gandhi, the man kissed on his cheek, momentarily halting the Congress MP's ride.

Startled by the breach, security personnel accompanying the leaders reacted swiftly. A member of Yadav's security detail got off the bike, chased down the individual, and slapped him before handing him over to other security officials.

The incident triggered heightened alert among CRPF personnel who promptly tightened the protective circle around Gandhi.

