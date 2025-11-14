'Stand with public, women blindly voted for Nitish Kumar': Mukesh Sahani as NDA sweeps Bihar Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: Mukesh Sahani, who was Mahagathbandhan's deputy chief ministerial face, pointed that a large section of the people, especially the women, 'blindly voted' for incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Patna:

As the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised for a historic victory in Bihar, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) supremo Mukesh Sahani said on Friday that his party stands with the public. Sahani, who was Mahagathbandhan's deputy chief ministerial face, also pointed that a large section of the people, especially the women, 'blindly voted' for incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Sahani, a former Bihar minister, said his party will further analyse the election results, but stressed that people of Bihar have ignored several important issues. Taking a swipe at the NDA, the VIP chief also said that multiple illegal activities are being regularly carried out in the state in broad daylight.

"We will stand with the public so they are not cheated... If they don't release the remaining Rs 1 lakh 90 thousand in a timely manner, the public who has made us sit at home will do the same to them," Sahani said, while speaking to news agency ANI. "The base votes went to us... But a huge section, especially the women, blindly voted for Nitish Kumar, which is why he has received such a huge mandate."

In the 2020 Bihar elections, Sahani's party was part of the NDA, and had won four out of the 11 seats it contested. It later joined the Mahagathbandhan and was allotted 19 seats for the 2025 elections after much deliberation and discussions. However, the party has failed to open its account in the 2025 assembly polls.

On the other hand, the NDA is set to retain power in Bihar with other 200 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged as the single largest party in the state.

Assembly elections had taken place in Bihar in two phases - November 6 and 11. Bihar witnessed an unprecedented voter turnout of 66.91 per cent this year, which was the highest in its history since 1951, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).