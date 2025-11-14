PM Modi congratulates Nitish Kumar for NDA's 'unprecedented' win in Bihar: 'Good governance has triumphed' Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: PM Modi also thanked the workers of the NDA and said they worked 'tirelessly' to expose the lies of the Mahagathbandhan.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated incumbent Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other National Democratic Alliance leaders for the ruling bloc's victory in the state and said this "resounding public mandate will empower" the NDA to serve the people. In a series of X posts, the prime minister said the NDA has received this mandate as it has "ensured all-round development" of Bihar.

He also thanked the workers of the NDA and said they worked 'tirelessly' to expose the lies of the Mahagathbandhan. He said the alliance will continue to work for the development of Bihar, ensuring that every youth and women "get ample opportunities for a prosperous life".

"Good governance has triumphed. Development has triumphed. The spirit of public welfare has triumphed. Social justice has triumphed," said PM Modi. "My deepest gratitude to the people of Bihar, my family, who have blessed the NDA with a historic and unprecedented victory in the 2025 Assembly elections."

"In the coming times, we will actively work towards the development of Bihar, giving a new identity to the infrastructure here and the culture of the state," said PM Modi, congratulating Kumar, Union Ministers Chirag Paswan and Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha.

Apart from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal United (JDU), the NDA includes Union Minister Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas (LJP-RM), Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).

The alliance is set to retain power in the state, with over 200 seats. The BJP is set to emerge as the single-largest victory with nearly 95 per cent strike rate in Bihar, where the majority mark is 122.

Assembly elections were held in two phases in Bihar - November 6 and 11. Bihar witnessed an unprecedented voter turnout of 66.91 per cent this year, which was the highest in its history since 1951, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).