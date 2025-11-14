Bihar Election Results 2025: Nitish Kumar defies fatigue factor, scripts historic comeback Bihar Election Results 2025: Counting of the votes polled in the 243 assembly seats in the state was underway, with the NDA leading in over 190 seats and the INDIA bloc ahead in only 49.

Patna:

In a stunning reaffirmation of his political durability, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to return to power for a record tenth term as trends in the 2025 Assembly election results placed the ruling NDA comfortably ahead of the opposition Mahagathbandhan led by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Often called the "Teflon CM" for his ability to overcome political storms, Nitish Kumar has once again defied the so-called fatigue factor that many analysts said would finally catch up with him in this election. Instead, the Janata Dal United (JDU) has pulled off one of its best electoral performances in recent years.

According to the latest updates from the Election Commission, the NDA is leading in over 200 seats, with the BJP emerging as the single largest party, ahead in 91 constituencies. The JDU is leading in 82 seats, marking a dramatic improvement from its tally of 43 seats in 2020. The alliance is also receiving a substantial boost from Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), which is ahead in 21 seats, alongside other allies.

The opposition's claims of rising anti-incumbency, voter fatigue, and concerns over Nitish Kumar’s health appear to have had little impact. The numbers show that the Chief Minister's governance record—marked by welfare delivery, social schemes, and a focus on administrative stability—continues to strongly resonate with voters.

The unwavering support extended to Nitish Kumar by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his team has also benefited the JD(U), which is set to drastically improve its tally since 2020, when it won only 43 seats but is now leading in over 82 seats.

If the trends hold, Kumar will script yet another chapter in his long political journey—one marked by resilience, adaptability, and an uncanny ability to stay firmly in command of Bihar's political discourse.

As counting continued, one thing was getting clear: Nitish Kumar had once again proved that in Bihar politics, experience still triumphs over expectations.

