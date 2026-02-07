Strong message to Pakistan? US trade office in new map shows PoK as part of Indian territory The map also depicts Aksai Chin, a region claimed by China, within Indian territory. China claims the territory and has objected to India’s position, which is a dispute that has remained a sensitive issue in bilateral ties between New Delhi and Beijing.

Washington:

At a time when New Delhi and Washington announced the framework for an interim trade agreement, a map of India released by the US trade representative’s (USTR) office drew attention on Saturday. The US Trade Representative's Office released a map of India that clearly demarcates the Indian territory in which the northern Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is shown as part of India, including the portion illegally occupied by Pakistan, or the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Map depicts Aksai Chin as part of India

The map also depicts Aksai Chin, a region claimed by China, within Indian territory. China claims the territory and has objected to India’s position, which is a dispute that has remained a sensitive issue in bilateral ties between New Delhi and Beijing.

“From tree nuts and dried distillers’ grains to red sorghum and fresh and processed fruit, the US-India Agreement will provide new market access for American products,” the the US trade representative’s (USTR) office said, sharing the visual as part of its outreach on the deal.

Depiction stands out against backdrop of long-running territorial disputes

Even as no separate statement was issued on the map itself, the depiction stands out against the backdrop of long-running territorial disputes in the region and competing claims by India’s neighbours.

Pakistan in 2020 released a revised political map claiming Jammu and Kashmir, parts of Ladakh, and even regions of Gujarat such as Junagadh and Sir Creek. However, India rejected the move outrightly, calling it “an exercise in political absurdity” and dismissing the claims as legally untenable.

Apart from Pakistan, China also claimed over Indian territory. Beijing in August 2023 released an updated “standard map” portraying Arunachal Pradesh, which it refers to as South Tibet, and Aksai Chin as part of China. But New Delhi consistently rejected these assertions, maintaining that such cartographic exercises do not change facts on the ground.

Also Read:

India-US trade deal: Key takeaways from interim agreement | Full statement