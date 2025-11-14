Mandate for women's safety, good governance: Amit Shah on NDA's historic victory in Bihar Bihar Assembly Election Results: Amit Shah said, “I assure the people of Bihar and especially our mothers and sisters that with the hope and trust with which you have given this mandate to the NDA, under the leadership of Modi ji, the NDA government will fulfil it with even greater dedication."

As the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is heading for a landslide win in Bihar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the NDA government will fulfil its promises made to the people of the state. This is a mandate for women's safety, good governance, and welfare of poor in Bihar, Amit Shah said and gave heartfelt salute to people of Bihar, protectors of knowledge, hard work and democracy.

“I assure the people of Bihar and especially our mothers and sisters that with the hope and trust with which you have given this mandate to the NDA, under the leadership of Modi ji, the NDA government will fulfil it with even greater dedication,” he said.

"Every single vote of the people of Bihar is a symbol of faith in the Modi government's policy against infiltrators who play with India's security and resources, and their sympathisers. The public has given a befitting reply to those who protect infiltrators for the sake of vote banks. The people of Bihar have conveyed the mood of the entire country that the purification of the voter list is mandatory and there is no place for politics against it. That is why, under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, the Congress party has reached the last position in Bihar today,” he said.

The NDA was set to sweep the Bihar assembly polls, surging ahead in close to 200 out of 243 seats on Friday with the BJP emerging as single largest party with nearly 95 per cent strike rate, reaffirming the popularity and campaign clout of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was the face of the ruling alliance through the poll battle in the highly sensitive political state.

The Mahagathbandhan, which includes the RJD, the Congress and three Left parties, seemed to be poised for a crushing defeat, notwithstanding surveys and opinion polls showing its Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav as the most preferred leader for the top post. The Opposition alliance was struggling to cross the 35-seat mark.

BJP's lead in more than 95 assembly seats out of 101 it contested, a performance that would further cement its position as the numero uno political force in the country, will also offset whatever setback that might have been caused by last year’s Lok Sabha polls when the party had to rely on allies to remain in power in the Centre.

The NDA's tally in Bihar comes in the backdrop of the BJP’s back-to-back stupendous performances in Delhi, Maharashtra and Haryana. Firm backing to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar by Modi and his ministers also appeared to have paid rich dividends for the JD(U), which seems poised to drastically improve its tally since 2020, when it had won only 43 seats, but was now leading in more than 84 with nearly 19 per cent vote share.

