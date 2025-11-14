BJP's new Bihar blueprint: Saffron surge confirms BJP as the undeniable senior partner, reshaping NDA's future Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: As per the apex poll body, the BJP is set to emerge as the single-largest party in Bihar and is currently leading on 87 assembly constituencies. The saffron party's vote share is also hovering around 21.56 per cent.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to retain power in Bihar, where assembly elections were held in two phases - November 6 and 11. According to the latest data available on official website of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the ruling alliance is leading on 190 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan or the grand alliance is ahead on just 49 seats.

The NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal-United (JD-U), Union Minister Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas (LJP-RM), Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).

The Mahagathbandhan, on the other hand, includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Mukesh Sahani's Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation), the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and the Communist Party of India (CPI).

BJP set to emerge as single-largest party

As per the apex poll body, the BJP is set to emerge as the single-largest party in Bihar and is currently leading on 87 assembly constituencies. The saffron party's vote share is also hovering around 21.56 per cent by the time this copy was filed. If the trends continue, then this would be the first time when the BJP will emerge as the single-largest party in the state.

Ever since it formed an alliance with the JDU, the BJP has always been the junior brother in Bihar, contesting on lesser number of seats in assembly polls. Even during the 2020 Bihar polls, the BJP had contested on 110 seats, while the JDU had fielded candidates on 115 seats. However, this time, the two parties contested on 101 seats each.

BJP's rise in Bihar

Even though the BJP is set to emerge as the single-largest party, it will slight fall back behind its best tally of 91 during the 2010 Bihar polls. In 2015, BJP had won just 53 seats, but in these elections, the JDU had contested as part of the Mahagathbandhan. Meanwhile, in 2020 assembly polls, the saffron party had won 74 seats.

JDU's performance improves but falls behind BJP

The JDU is set to improve its performance compared to the 2020 polls when it had won just 43 seats, with a strike rate of less than 37.39 per cent. This time, Nitish Kumar's party is leading on 76 seats with a vote share and strike rate of 18.87 per cent and 75.24 per cent, respectively.

Notably, the JDU had also performed exceptionally in the state in 2024 Lok Sabha elections when it had won 12 out of the 16 seats it contested with a strike rate of 75 per cent. On the other hand, the BJP had also won 12 seats with a strike rate of 70.58 per cent as it had contested on 17 seats.