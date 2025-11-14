Mokama's 'Chhote Sarkar' Anant Kumar Singh takes earlylead, sets strong start for JDU Known for his powerful presence and loyal support base, Singh has been a key player in Mokama politics for nearly two decades, and the early trends suggest he is poised to retain his seat despite strong competition.

Patna:

Anant Kumar Singh, affectionately known as Chhote Sarkar, is once again asserting his political dominance in the Mokama constituency of Bihar. A controversial yet hugely popular figure, Singh has long been a key player in the local political scene. With his signature white attire, dark sunglasses, and charismatic style, Singh commands a massive following in Mokama and surrounding areas. Despite facing multiple criminal cases and having served time in jail, his influence remains unshaken, making him one of the most enduring figures in Bihar's local politics.

Early trends from the vote counting

As the counting of votes for the Mokama Assembly seat began today at 8 a.m., Anant Kumar Singh, contesting under the Janata Dal (United) banner, is leading with 4,524 votes. This marks a significant gain of 2,716 votes from the initial rounds, strengthening his position in the race. His nearest rival, Veena Devi of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), trails with 1,808 votes, reflecting a deficit of 2,716 votes. Priyadarshi Piyush from the Jan Suraaj Party is further behind, with only 262 votes, down by 4,262 votes. These early trends suggest a strong edge for JD(U) in this crucial constituency.

Mokama: A seat with strong political legacy

Mokama is one of Bihar's most significant and hotly contested constituencies, and Singh's name has been synonymous with the seat for nearly two decades. He has previously won the seat in 2005 and 2010 as a JD(U) candidate, and again in 2015 as an independent. In 2020, Singh joined the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and secured another victory. However, his political journey took a hit in 2022 when he was disqualified after a criminal conviction. His wife, Neelam Devi, contested the subsequent by-election and won. Now, Anant Singh is back with JD(U), seeking to reclaim his seat.

A fierce contest ahead

This time, Anant Singh faces stiff competition from Veena Devi, fielded by the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan), and Priyadarshi Piyush from Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party. However, the early vote trends suggest that Singh’s reputation and grassroots support are working in his favor, giving him a strong chance to retain the seat in this fiercely contested race.