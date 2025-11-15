RJD's first reaction after debacle in Bihar elections: 'Ups and downs are inevitable' Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: The RJD's reaction comes a day after it was routed in the Bihar assembly elections. The party has won just 25 seats out of the 143 it contested.

Patna:

A day after getting routed in the 2025 Bihar assembly elections, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) said on Saturday that "ups and downs are inevitable", adding that it is a "party of the poor" and it will continue to raise their issues and voices.

"Public service is an unceasing process, an endless journey. Ups and downs are inevitable in it. No sorrow in defeat, no arrogance in victory," it said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) in Hindi. "The Rashtriya Janata Dal is the party of the poor. It will continue to raise their voice among the poor."

In one of its worst performance, the RJD - the leader of the Mahagathbandhan - won just 25 seats out of the 143 seats it contested. This was RJD's second worst performance in Bihar since the 2010 assembly elections where it had won just 22 seats.

Its alliance partners were also routed in the Bihar polls, with Congress winning just six seats. The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) won two and one seat, respectively. Mukesh Sahani's Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and the Communist Party of India (CPI), on the other hand, failed to win even a single seat.

In total, the entire grand alliance could manage to win just 34 seats.

On the other hand, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) swept the elections, winning over 200 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal United (JDU) won 89 and 85 seats, respectively. Union Minister Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) won 19, five and four seats, respectively.