Rahul Gandhi reacts to Bihar election loss: 'Result truly surprising, polls were unfair' Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: Rahul Gandhi also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to those people in Bihar, who voted for the grand alliance in the assembly elections.

New Delhi:

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said on Friday that the assembly election results in Bihar were 'truly surprising', adding that the Mahagathbandhan could not achieve a victory because polls were 'not fair' from the very beginning. However, he also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to those people in Bihar, who voted for the grand alliance in the assembly elections.

"This result in Bihar is truly surprising. We could not achieve victory in an election that was not fair from the very beginning," Gandhi posted on X in Hindi. "This fight is for the protection of the Constitution and democracy. The Congress Party and the INDIA alliance will deeply review this result and make their efforts to save democracy even more effective."

Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, comes after the Congress, a party of the Mahagathbandhan, got completely routed in the Bihar elections, winning just six out of the 61 seats it contested. Rajesh Kumar, Congress' Bihar unit chief, also lost from the Kutumba seat.

The only six Congress candidates who won are Surendra Prasad (Valmiki Nagar), Abhisekh Ranjan (Chanpatia), Manoj Bishwas (Forbesganj), Abidur Rehman (Araria), Mohd. Qamrul Hoda (Kishanganj) and Manohar Prasad Singh (Manihari).

Apart from Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also expressed disappointment over the party's performance, but said the grand old party will continue to fight against those forces that are trying to weaken the democracy in India by misusing constitutional institutions. He also thanked those voters who supported the party in the Bihar polls.

"We will conduct a thorough study of the election results and will present a detailed perspective after understanding the reasons for the outcomes," Kharge posted on X in Hindi. "I want to tell every Congress worker that there is no need for you to feel discouraged. You are our pride, honor, and glory. Your hard work is our strength. We will leave no stone unturned in raising awareness among the people."

Assembly elections were held in two phases in Bihar - November 6 and 11 - and the state witnessed a historic turnout of 66.91 per cent this year, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).