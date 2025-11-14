'A new faction is emerging...': PM Modi says Congress may soon see a split Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: PM Modi said even the alliance partners of Congress are aware that the grand old party is "drowning everyone in its negative politics".

Patna:

Taking a swipe at Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the grand old party has become 'Muslimleegi Maowadi Congress' (MMC) and may soon see split, pointing out that a separate faction is emerging within it. The prime minister made the remarks while addressing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at party headquarters in New Delhi after the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) resounding victory in Bihar assembly elections.

His dig at Congress comes after the party won just three seats, while it was leading on three others by the time this story was filed. The party had fielded candidates on 61 seats in 2025 Bihar polls.

"Today, the Congress has become MMC - Muslim League Maoist Congress and the entire agenda of the Congress now revolves around this, and therefore, within the Congress as well, a separate faction is emerging that is uncomfortable with this negative politics... I fear that there could be another major split in the Congress," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He said even the alliance partners of Congress are aware that the grand old party is "drowning everyone in its negative politics". Taking a veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi, the prime minister said the 'naamdar' of Congress was only practising to drown himself and others in the Bihar elections by taking a dip in a pond.

"I have previously warned Congress allies from this very platform. I said that Congress is a liability," he said, adding that the grand old party is a "parasite that wants to make a comeback by swallowing the vote bank of its allies."

He also pointed out that the total number of Congress MLAs who were elected in the last six elections is less than the total BJP legislators elected in the 2025 Bihar elections. "Congress has not returned to power in several states for decades; it has won 100 seats in six assembly polls post 2024," PM Modi said.

Elections to the 243-member Bihar assembly was held in two phases - November 6 and 11. Bihar witnessed an unprecedented voter turnout of 66.91 per cent this year, which was the highest in its history since 1951, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).