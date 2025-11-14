PM Modi hails NDA's historic Bihar elections victory': 'Bihar has chosen phirr ek baar NDA sarkar' PM Modi hails NDA's historic Bihar elections victory': 'Bihar has chosen phirr ek baar NDA sarkar'

New Delhi:

The NDA's Bihar elections 2025 victory is a result of the party and people's affirmation of the NDA government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday as he addressed party workers at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi following the alliance's landslide win in the state.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised for its best-ever performance in the state, with the Bihar assembly elections 2025 results revealing that the Nitish Kumar-led combine will win around 202 out of the 243 seats and limiting the Tejashi Yadav-led to a minimal 35.

PM Modi began his speech by acknowledging the Bihar people's historic mandate to the NDA, saying "Bihar ke logon ne garda uda diya" - local slang in the state used to define watershed moments. Taking a jibe at the Mahagathbandhan, he assured the state that "katta sarkar will never return" and the state will see unprecedented growth in the future.

Top quotes from PM Modi's speech on Bihar elections result