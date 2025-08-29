Man who hurled abuses at PM Modi in Bihar's Darbhanga arrested During an event organised by Congress leader Mohammad Naushad in Darbhanga, PM Modi and his late mother were allegedly abused. The video of the incident also went viral on social media, leading to a huge controversy.

Patna:

The Bihar Police on Friday arrested Rafeeq alias Raja, the man who hurled abuses at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a poll rally in poll-bound Bihar's Darbhanga. A complaint against Raja was registered at the Simri Police Station in Darbhanga on Thursday.

During an event organised by Congress leader Mohammad Naushad in Darbhanga on Wednesday, PM Modi and his late mother were allegedly abused. The video of the incident also went viral on social media, leading to a huge controversy.

BJP hits out at Congress

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a fierce attack on Congress, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah terming the incident as a "stain" on Indian democracy. In an 'X' post in Hindi, Shah said the grand old party has stooped to a new low under party MP Rahul Gandhi's leadership.

"The use of abusive language filled with expletives against the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother from the Congress and RJD platform in Darbhanga, Bihar, is not only condemnable but also a stain on our democracy," he posted.

Union Minister and BJP president JP Nadda also attacked the Mahagathbandhan, which includes Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and sought an apology from Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav. Condemning the incident, Nadda said: "This is also a disregard for Bihar's culture on the soil of Bihar by two princes who have crossed all limits of indecency. Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav should immediately apologise for this heinous act."

Nitish Kumar attacks Cong, RJD

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also attacked the Congress and the RJD for the incident, saying it was 'extremely shameful'.

Congress leader apologises

Several other top BJP leaders and chief ministers also attacked Congress, demanding an apology from it. Later, Naushad, who had organised the event, issued an apology. However, Naushad - a party leader from the Jale assembly constituency in Darbhanga district - said he was not present in the event when the incident happened.

However, Bihar Congress spokesman Asit Nath Tiwari said, "It is not our party, but the BJP, which is known for gali-galauj' (abusive language). There is so much resentment against the ruling NDA that people have begun venting spleen from podiums. Still, we stop the people from doing so and explain to them that such behaviour is the BJP's wont, not that of the Congress."