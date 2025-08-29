Amit Shah, JP Nadda slam Mahagathbandhan over 'offensive remarks' on PM Modi, his mother in Bihar The incident occurred near NH-27 in Bithauli where several stages were set up by the Congress and RJD workers. Several videos show offensive language being used against PM Modi. However, neither Rahul Gandhi nor Priyanka Gandhi were present on the stage when the incident took place.

Darbhanga:

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Thursday tore into Congress and RJD after abuse was allegedly hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother during the Mahagathbandhan’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Darbhanga.

“The use of abusive language filled with expletives against the Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji and his late mother from the Congress and RJD platform in Darbhanga, Bihar, is not only condemnable but also a stain on our democracy. Under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, Congress politics has reached its lowest level. They cannot tolerate how a poor mother's son has been sitting in the Prime Minister's chair for the past 11 years and is continuously taking the country forward under his leadership,” HM Shah posted on X.

Gandhi family spreading hatred against PM Modi, alleges Shah

Shah alleged the Gandhi family had been attacking PM Modi since he was the chief minister of Gujarat

“This clearly shows that the Congress party has returned to its old ways and character, through which it has always poisoned the country's political culture. From the time of being the Chief Minister of Gujarat until today, the Gandhi family has left no stone unturned in spreading hatred against Modi Ji. However, now they have crossed all limits of propriety. This is an insult to every mother, every son, for which 140 crore countrymen will never forgive them,” he added.

Nadda seeks apology from Rahul, Tejashwi

BJP chief JP Nadda also condemned the act and sought an apology from Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav.

“The so-called Vote Rights Journey of the Congress, in which the late mother of the country's illustrious Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji was abused from the Congress-RJD platform, is highly condemnable and reprehensible. This is also a disregard for Bihar's culture on the soil of Bihar by two princes who have crossed all limits of indecency. Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav should immediately apologize for this heinous act,” Nadda said in a video address.

The incident occurred near NH-27 in Bithauli where several stages were set up by the Congress and RJD workers. Several videos show offensive language being used against PM Modi. However, neither Rahul Gandhi nor Priyanka Gandhi were present on the stage when the incident took place.