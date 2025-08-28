Abuses hurled at PM Modi during Congress rally in Bihar organised to welcome Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi’s 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar sparked controversy after a video from Darbhanga showed a Youth Congress leader using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the stage. The event was organised by Mohammad Naushad, a youth Congress leader.

Controversy has erupted after derogatory remarks and abuses were hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a political rally organised by a Congress leader in Bihar's Darbhanga on Wednesday. The event was held as part of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's ongoing 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in the state. A video has surfaced from the Darbhanga rally showing Rahul Gandhi’s supporters using abusive language against the Prime Minister.

According to reports, the gathering was held in the Atarbel area of the district. From the stage, derogatory remarks and offensive language were directed at PM Modi. The event was organised by Mohammad Naushad, a youth Congress leader.

BJP hits back, demands apology

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongly condemned the incident, accusing Rahul Gandhi of allowing such behaviour from his platform. BJP leaders said the use of abusive language against the Prime Minister is “unacceptable and intolerable.”

“Rahul Gandhi ji, the kind of language and the vulgar abuses for the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji from your stage cannot be tolerated. You should apologise to the country. The people of Bihar will never forgive you for this. The entire country and the world respect Modi ji. A poor man’s son, an OBC, has become Prime Minister, and you cannot digest it. You will burn with this frustration,” BJP spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said.

Congress leader apologises

Following widespread outcry and condemnation, Nausha issued an apology, stating that he was not present at the event when the remarks were made against PM Modi. Naushad is a Youth Congress leader from Jale assembly constituency in Darbhanga and is considered a ticket aspirant for the upcoming elections. Recently, he was also accused of assaulting another ticket aspirant, Maskoor Usmani, leaving Usmani with a head injury. The sitting MLA from Jale is BJP’s Jivesh Mishra, who serves as Urban Development Minister in Bihar.

Yatra to conclude with roadshow in Patna

Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Rights Yatra, initially planned to conclude on September 1 with a rally at Gandhi Maidan, will now end with a roadshow in Patna due to the unavailability of the venue. The roadshow will start from the Gandhi statue at Gandhi Maidan and proceed to the Ambedkar statue near Patna High Court. Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will walk together during the closing leg of the campaign.

Currently on its 12th day, the Yatra is passing through Mithilanchal. Rahul began Thursday’s events with prayers at the Janaki Temple in Sitamarhi, accompanied by Tejashwi Yadav. The visit was initially scheduled for the previous day but was delayed due to security concerns. The Yatra will continue to Motihari on Thursday.