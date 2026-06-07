Fire safety inspection at Khan Sir's coaching centre reveals rule violations: What authorities found

Patna:

The Bihar Fire Services Department on Sunday conducted a surprise fire safety audit at 'Khan Global Studies,' the coaching institute run by educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, in Patna, amid ongoing scrutiny following the recent firing incident involving him.

The audit team inspected the institute's fire safety arrangements, including emergency exits, firefighting equipment, and compliance with prescribed safety norms, and found several serious deficiencies.

Deadline set for June 15

According to Bihar Fire Services Commandant Ritesh Kumar Pandey, the department had earlier inspected the coaching institute on May 25 and found that the five-storey building, spread over nearly 4,000 square metres with a height of 18 metres, did not meet the mandatory fire safety requirements under the Fire Services Act.

According to the Commandant, an official notice was issued to the institute on May 31, granting a 15-day window for compliance. The team visited today, prior to the June 15 deadline, to verify whether work on the suggested improvements had commenced.

What deficiencies were found?

Only one staircase was found in the five-story building, and its width was significantly less than the prescribed standards.

No automatic fire detection system was found in the building.

The recommended pump house and underground water tank with a capacity of 1.5 lakh litres were either absent or did not meet the required specifications.

Strict warning from fire department

The Fire Services Department has directed the coaching institute to install an adequate number of fire extinguishers and comply with all prescribed safety norms. Authorities have granted the management a final 7 to 10 days to complete the necessary improvements, warning that a fresh review will be conducted after the deadline.

Officials stressed that thousands of students visit the institute regularly and that no compromise on fire safety would be tolerated. This was the second fire audit of the coaching centre, and authorities noted that several recommendations made during the first inspection had still not been satisfactorily implemented.

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