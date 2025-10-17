Chunav Manch: Ravi Kishan says NDA will win big in Bihar, hails Modi-Nitish leadership Praising PM Modi as "avatrit" and CM Nitish Kumar as a selfless leader, he credited them for Bihar's progress, citing improvements in law and order, education, and job creation.

Patna:

Bhojpuri superstar and BJP MP Ravi Kishan delivered a fiery and confident address at India TV’s Chunav Manch on Friday, predicting a landslide victory for the NDA in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Emphasising unity within the NDA, he declared that the alliance is “moving forward as a united front” and would secure a “massive majority” at the polls.

“Is baar Bihar mein garda udne wala hai. NDA phir se bhari bahumat se jeetega,” said Ravi Kishan in his trademark energetic style.

He credited Bihar’s progress to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, describing Modi as “avatrit” (divine) and praising Nitish as a selfless leader who ended "jungle raj" and brought governance, jobs, and educational reforms to the state.

“Bihar was going backward in terms of corruption and lawlessness. But then came Modi. Think about what he’s done. Nitish Kumar has transformed Bihar—created jobs, improved education, and restored law and order,” he said.

Cultural legacy and national vision

Ravi Kishan also underscored Bihar's rich cultural and historical heritage, calling it “the land of Sita and Nalanda University.” He said the state has a glorious legacy, and the NDA government is committed to building on it.

On religion and secularism

Touching on the issue of religious harmony, he reaffirmed that India is a secular nation where every community is safe.

“We are secular. It’s not about Hindu or Muslim—it's about teaching our children about our traditions. I’m a proud Hindu, but that doesn’t mean I oppose any other religion,” he clarified, dismissing opposition claims of rising communalism.

He criticised the opposition for allegedly trying to divide people on religious lines and urged the public to focus on values and cultural education instead of divisive politics.

On Tejashwi Yadav’s Political Aspirations

When asked whether RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav deserves a chance, Ravi Kishan responded sharply: “Unhe 2047 tak intezaar karna chahiye. Sarkar ne 2047 tak ka roadmap tayar kiya hai. Isi ke zariye viksit Bharat ka raasta tai hoga.” (“He should wait until 2047. The current government has prepared a roadmap until 2047, which will pave the way for a developed India.”)

Ravi Kishan links Bhojpuri pride to rising opportunities in Bihar

Addressing the issue of migration from Bihar, BJP MP and Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan said that the bill to include the Bhojpuri language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution is in his name.“If Lord Mahadev blesses me, I will get Bhojpuri included in the Eighth Schedule,” he said.

On the topic of migration, he cited an example of Bhojpuri film director Bablu Soni, who, despite having opportunities to earn well in Bollywood, chose to return to Patna because he saw a future in Bihar. Ravi Kishan said this reflects a growing belief among people in the state’s potential.

He added that he himself was one of the first to promote Bhojpuri cinema and has created jobs for over one lakh people through the industry. Many now see new opportunities in Bihar, and people are returning to the state instead of leaving it.

He also shared his recent visit to Darbhanga, where he witnessed excitement among locals about the makhana (fox nut) industry, saying it shows the positive impact of the vision of PM Narendra Modi and Chirag Paswan. “PM Modi and Chirag Paswan’s vision is working on the ground,” he said.

Ravi Kishan’s remarks painted an optimistic picture of Bihar’s growth, emphasising the cultural revival, job creation, and reversing migration trends.

With this remark, Ravi Kishan reinforced the BJP's long-term vision and positioned the current leadership as crucial to shaping India's future.

