Chunav Manch: Rajiv Rudy dismisses Prashant Kishor’s party, calls Jan Suraaj 'on probation' in Bihar Chunav Manch: Rudy cast doubt on Prashant Kishor’s political strategy, remarking that with Bihar’s 14 crore people looking toward a decisive future, relying on proxy politics will not yield results.

Patna:

Speaking at India TV’s Chunav Manch, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy weighed in on the evolving landscape of Bihar’s politics. He touched upon the influence of both established and emerging leaders, including Chirag Paswan, Upendra Kushwaha, and Jitan Ram Manjhi, while acknowledging the ongoing poster politics that tend to highlight caste-based affiliations in the state.

Blunt assessment of Prashant Kishor and Jan Suraaj

Turning to political strategist Prashant Kishor and his Jan Suraaj Party, Rudy offered a sharp critique. He remarked that while Jan Suraaj remains a participant in the race, the electorate’s serious concerns mean they are likely to win only a “consolation prize” or a “certificate of participation.”

He questioned Kishor’s approach, stressing that “14 crore futures are at stake in Bihar. Prashant Kishor himself is not contesting- this proxy style of politics simply won’t work. At this stage, he is still on probation.”

Despite calling Kishor smart and intelligent, Rudy underscored that his lack of direct political contest diminishes his standing in the eyes of voters.

On identity politics and party loyalty

Rudy candidly discussed Bihar’s entrenched identity politics, remarking that while posters often represent specific communities, his allegiance remains firmly with the BJP above all. “Before being a Rajput, I am a proud BJP representative. The party has never projected caste lines, and communities like 'Bhumihars' and 'Kshatriyas' have historically supported all sections, whether backward or extremely backward,” he said.

He reflected on his own journey, noting that his command of English initially alienated some voters in Bihar. “Now, during campaigns, I prefer to address people in Hindi and Bhojpuri to better connect with the electorate,” Rudy shared.

Support for Nitish Kumar’s leadership

Rajiv Pratap Rudy voiced strong support for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, calling him a guiding force for the alliance. “We will fight the elections under Nitish Kumar’s leadership. He has always had positive intentions for Bihar, and enjoys the trust of its people. Nitish was, is, and will remain the chief minister in the foreseeable future,” Rudy stated.

Comments on Lalu Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, and Rahul Gandhi

Rudy also weighed in on the opposition, saying, “Lalu Prasad Yadav always did politics by instinct, but the next generation led by Tejashwi hasn’t inherited that acumen. Tejashwi will get 30 per cent of votes wherever he contests, but that’s no guarantee for success.” He described Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s impact as “okay-okay,” and acknowledged that dynastic politics- pariwaarvaad- has become an inescapable reality in Indian politics.