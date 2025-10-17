Chunav Manch: Samrat Choudhary says it is only Nitish Kumar who thinks for development of Bihar India TV Chunav Manch: Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary said after Nitish Kumar came to power in Bihar, medical colleges are being established in the state. Earlier, there were only a few medical and engineering colleges in the state.

Patna:

Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary on Friday addressed India TV Chunav Manch and said the people of Bihar want a strong leadership in the state and this leadership is not there in the Mahagathbandhan. He went on to add that it is only Nitish Kumar who thinks of development of the state and is a strong leader to lead the state. On why he filed nomination from Tarapur, Choudhary said it is his birthplace and this place has given birth to politician in him.

Samrat Choudhary on why there is no development in Bihar

On why there is no such spectacular development in Bihar, Samrat Choudhary said by the time a chief minister used to think to do something for the state, he used to get removed from post. Moreover, RJD and other political parties who were in power in the past never thought of any development of the state. It is only Nitish Kumar who thinks of development of the state, he stated.

Samrat alleges Lalu Yadav didn’t do any development for state

Launching a scathing attack on Lalu Yadav, he said the RJD chief did not do any development work for Bihar. He said after Nitish Kumar came to power in Bihar, medical colleges are being established in the state. Earlier, there were few medical and engineering colleges in the state.

To a question whether he is afraid of Lalu Yadav, he said there is no reason of why he will be afraid of him. He said he has dealt strongly with every criminal that Lalu Yadav had nurtured in the state.

Samrat calls Lalu Yadav a ‘super power’,

Calling Lalu Yadav a ‘super power’, he said the whole family has destroyed Bihar from all aspect. What more do they want to destroy, he asked.

He also launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi over ‘vote chori’ issue and said the Congress leader has no idea of what he is talking about. Without raising the employment and development issue, he is busy in raising ‘vote chori’ issue, he said.

