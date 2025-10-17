Chunav Manch: People's blessings are with NDA, no third front in Bihar, says Shambhavi Chaudhary LJP (Ram Vilas) MP Shambhavi Chaudhary expressed her deep bond with Bihar, calling the entire state her home. She said her political journey is guided by commitment and responsibility and praised Chirag Paswan’s focus on youth and women empowerment in Bihar’s politics.

Patna:

As the political temperature in Bihar rises with the Assembly elections approaching, all major parties have begun asserting their claims to form the next government. While the NDA alliance is pushing hard for a comeback, the Mahagathbandhan is equally active in its campaign across the state. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Shambhavi Chaudhary on Friday said that the love and blessings of the people are with the NDA. Speaking at India TV's Chunav Manch, she said the love and blessings of the people are with the NDA. She also expressed her deep emotional bond with Bihar. "My relationship with Bihar is like the one I share with my mother. I will live my entire life for Bihar. The whole of Bihar is my home. If I have even a bit of strength, I will dedicate it fully to Bihar. I want to bring back the old glory of this state," she said.

'Politics is not a small responsibility'

Talking about her journey as a first-time MP, Shambhavi Chaudhary said that youth and enthusiasm come with great responsibility. "I may be young, but this new energy and passion have come as a big responsibility. If you move forward in politics with the right intentions, you can achieve great progress. We do not believe in politics that advances by belittling others. This responsibility is not a small one," she stated.

Chirag Paswan's M-Y equation and youth representation

When asked about Tejashwi Yadav's claim of leading a 'youth government,' the LJP (Ram Vilas) MP said the RJD has not yet managed to set its campaign in order. "Tejashwi’' party has not even finalised its seats properly. They do not give real opportunities to the youth for representation. Only Chirag Ji can do that," she remarked. Highlighting Chirag Paswan’s inclusive approach, Shambhavi added, "When Chirag Ji talks about the MY equation, he means Mahila (women) and Yuva (youth), not just caste. We are committed to the idea of 'Bihar First, Bihari First'"

'LJP (RV) proved its strength in Lok Sabha polls'

When asked about Chirag Paswan’s strong negotiation stance during NDA seat-sharing, Chaudhary said the allocation of 29 seats to the LJP (RV) was a recognition of the party's performance and credibility. "Looking at the public support for the LJP (Ram Vilas), the NDA gave us 29 seats in the seat-sharing arrangement. Our party proved its strength in the Lok Sabha elections by winning all five seats. No one had any doubt about the capabilities of the LJP (Ram Vilas). It is a party that can deliver 100 per cent on its goals," she said.

