BJP, Congress workers clash in Patna over abuses hurled at PM Modi | Watch

Patna:

A huge clash between workers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress erupted in Bihar's Patna on Friday during the former's protest outside the latter's party office over abuses hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an event in Darbhanga.

The video of their clash went viral on social media, with the workers of the two parties tearing each other's party flags. Speaking to news agency ANI, BJP leader Nitin Nabin said the saffron party will give a 'befitting reply' to Congress for insulting PM Modi's mother.

"We will take revenge for this," he said.

The grand old party also bashed the BJP, saying they would give a 'befitting reply' to them. "This is happening with the government's involvement. Nitish Kumar is doing wrong," Congress worker Dr Ashutosh told ANI.

What's the background?

During a Youth Congress event in Darbhanga on Wednesday, PM Modi and his mother were allegedly abused. The event was organised by Congress leader Mohammad Naushad, who hails from Jale. Later, Naushad apologised for it and said he was not present at the event when the incident took place.

The abuses were hurled by one, Rafeeq alias Raja, who was arrested by the Darbhanga Police on Friday after a complaint by the BJP. "In the said case, while registering an FIR under Simri police station, 01 accused has been arrested and is being sent to the court," the Darbhanga Police posted on 'X' in Hindi.

BJP leaders demand apology

Several top BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda, have attacked the Congress and demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav. This incident, Shah said, shows that Congress has stooped to a new low under the leadership of Gandhi.

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader Nitish Kumar also attacked the Congress and the RJD, condemning the incident. "The use of indecent language against PM Narendra Modi Ji and his late mother from the Congress and RJD platforms during the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Darbhanga is extremely unbecoming," he said on 'X' in Hindi.