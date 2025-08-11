Tesla opens first Delhi Experience Centre with four V4 superchargers at aerocity Tesla has opened its first Experience Centre in New Delhi’s Aerocity, offering potential customers a hands-on experience with Tesla vehicles and providing four ultra-fast V4 Superchargers for EV owners. The launch follows the Mumbai showroom opening.

New Delhi:

Tesla, a leading premium brand in the electric vehicle world, has officially expanded its footprint in the Indian market by opening its first Experience Centre in New Delhi’s Aerocity. This new facility will not only allow potential buyers to explore Tesla’s EV lineup but also offer on-site V4 Superchargers for quick charging. The move comes just a month after the company launched its first Indian showroom in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

Tesla Experience Centre in Aerocity of New Delhi: Details

Location: Worldmark 3, Aerocity, Delhi Size: ~8,200 sq ft showroom space Offerings: Test drives, in-depth product demos, and feature exploration of Tesla vehicles. Charging infrastructure: Four V4 Superchargers for ultra-fast EV charging.

Importance of the launch

The Delhi Experience Centre (based in Aerocity) is strategically located close to Indira Gandhi International Airport and diplomatic areas, ensuring high visibility among global travellers and decision-makers. It further reinforces Tesla’s commitment to India’s growing EV market and strengthens the brand’s direct-to-consumer presence.

(Image Source : TESLA)Tesla

Benefits for Indian drivers with the introduction of Tesla

Convenient access : Fast-charging options for Tesla owners in central Delhi.

: Fast-charging options for Tesla owners in central Delhi. Faster turnaround: V4 Superchargers enable quick recharging for long trips.

V4 Superchargers enable quick recharging for long trips. Expanded services : Tesla plans to roll out Mobile Service (on-site repairs), Remote diagnostics (software fixes), official service centres, and approved third-party repair facilities.

: Tesla plans to roll out Mobile Service (on-site repairs), Remote diagnostics (software fixes), official service centres, and approved third-party repair facilities. Network growth: Additional Superchargers planned for Delhi-NCR, including DLF Horizon Centre.

Tesla Model Y availability in India

Currently, the Tesla Model Y is the only model on sale in India, priced at:

Rs 59.89 lakh (RWD, ex-showroom)

Rs 67.89 lakh (Long Range RWD, ex-showroom)

The EV comes in Stealth Grey with black interiors as standard, with optional exterior colours costing Rs 95,000 to Rs 1.85 lakh and white interiors available for an additional Rs 95,000. Deliveries begin in Q3 2025, and registrations are currently open in Delhi, Gurugram (Gurgaon) and Mumbai.