Range Rover Sport SV Carbon unveiled with 626bhp twin-turbo V8 engine: Details here Land Rover has unveiled the new Range Rover Sport SV Carbon, a performance-focused SUV that combines carbon fibre styling with a powerful 626bhp twin-turbo V8 engine. Set to make its world debut at Monterey Car Week on August 13.

New Delhi:

Land Rover, a brand of four-wheel automobile with off-road capabilities, has had its subsidiary in India with Tata Motors since 2008. The premium automobile brand has officially pulled the wraps off the Range Rover Sport SV Carbon, the latest and most aggressive-looking model in its SV performance lineup.

The vehicle is scheduled to make its global premiere on 13 August (2025) at the prestigious Monterey Car Week, which will be held at the Range Rover House.

Distinctive carbon fibre styling

The new Sport SV Carbon SUV makes a bold design statement with extensive use of lightweight carbon fibre. It features a Forged Carbon Exterior Pack as standard, giving it a stealthy, aerodynamic edge. Buyers also have the option to upgrade to a Twill Carbon finish and an exposed carbon fibre bonnet, enhancing the SUV’s high-performance look.

The model is offered in four exclusive exterior colours and additional shades from the SV Premium Palette. The aggressive aesthetics continue inside, with four interior themes that include perforated Windsor leather or sustainable Ultrafabrics. Even the seatbacks and dashboard are trimmed in forged carbon fibre.

High-powered performance under the hood

Underneath the stylish shell is a 4.4-litre twin-turbo mild-hybrid V8 engine, generating 626bhp and 800Nm of torque. With a top speed of 290kmph, this SUV delivers both luxury and thrilling performance.

It also boasts high-end technology such as the 6D Dynamics Suspension for adaptive control and the unique Body and Soul Seat (BASS) system that adds an immersive audio experience to the ride.

Bookings now open for SV carbon

Land Rover has opened order books for the Range Rover Sport SV Carbon, which is now available for booking from the official website. The model completes the SV trio is joining the SV and SV Black editions that offer enthusiasts a perfect blend of lightweight design, speed and luxury.

With this launch, the Range Rover brand continues to redefine modern performance SUVs for a global audience.