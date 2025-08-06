Tesla likely to open new sales, service center in Gurugram after leasing 33,000-square-foot space Tesla has leased a 33,000-square-foot space for nine years, which will serve as a service center and sales outlet.

New Delhi:

Tesla has signed a lease for a 33,000-square-foot space in a commercial building located in Gurugram, Haryana, which is likely to serve as a service and sales outlet, as reported by CRE Matrix. The company, led by Elon Musk, has secured a 9-year lease for this unit in Orchid Business Park. This development comes just as Tesla is preparing to launch its second store in India within the month; invitations for the inauguration event in Delhi have already been sent out. According to a report from Moneycontrol, the new store in New Delhi is set to open on August 11 and will be situated at the Worldmark 3 building in Aerocity, conveniently close to Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

Tesla first charging station

On August 4, weeks after entering the Indian market, Tesla launched its first charging facility in the country at the One BKC complex in Mumbai. The station features four V4 supercharging stalls (DC charging) and four destination charging stalls (AC charging). The company plans to add three more such facilities in Lower Parel, Thane, and Navi Mumbai by the September quarter.

The Supercharging stalls offer a peak charging speed of 250 kW starting at Rs 24/kW, while destination chargers provide 11 kW at Rs 14/kW.

Tesla vehicles in India

Tesla made its much-anticipated entry into India on July 15 with the launch of its Model Y and the opening of its first experience center. The mid-sized electric SUV, which was once the world's best-selling car, is offered in India in two variants: a rear-wheel drive model starting at Rs 59.89 lakh and a long-range rear-wheel drive model starting at Rs 67.89 lakh.

Deliveries for the two variants are scheduled to begin in the third and fourth quarters of 2025, respectively.

