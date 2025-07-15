Tesla opens first-ever showroom in Mumbai, launches Model Y SUV at Rs 60 lakh onwards Tesla has officially entered the Indian market with the launch of its first showroom in Mumbai at Maker Maxity Mall, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The EV giant begins its journey in India with the Model Y SUV, priced at Rs 60 lakh onwards.

New Delhi:

Tesla, one of the leading names in the premium EV segment, has officially entered the Indian market by launching its first-ever showroom in Mumbai. Situated at Maker Maxity Mall, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), the new EV leader will start its journey in the Indian market with the Model Y SUV. The new car from the company will be available at a starting price of Rs 60 lakh onwards.

The new store will serve as a display and customer experience centre, allowing potential buyers to explore Tesla’s vehicle features and EV technology in person.

Tesla teases launch on social media

Ahead of the launch, Tesla has created an official teaser post, which was posted on the company’s official India handle on X (formerly known as Twitter), which states “Coming soon”.

The post had some visual hints that state that Tesla might launch in July 2025.

Depending on market reception, Tesla could further expand to other cities across the country.

Tesla Model Y in the Indian market: Price and availability

Tesla's India operations will start with the launch of the Model Y SUV.

As per the official Tesla website, the rear-wheel drive Model Y is priced at Rs 60 lakh, while the long-range variant is listed at Rs 68 lakh. Both are significantly higher than Tesla’s global prices due to high import duties, as the vehicles will be imported as completely built units (CBUs).

In comparison, the Model Y starts at USD 44,990 in the US, 263,500 Yuan in China and EUR 45,970 in Germany.

Vehicles imported from the Shanghai Gigafactory

The initial Model Y units sold in India will be imported from Tesla’s Gigafactory, which is based in Shanghai (China). As per the reports, Tesla has already brought six new Model Y units for the Indian market for display and for the test drives at the new Mumbai showroom.

Furthermore, Tesla has imported Supercharger stations as well, along with the related accessories, which are worth around USD 1 million (around Rs 8.5 crores). These are expected to be installed around Mumbai to support the growing Tesla customer base in the Indian market.

Service support and expansion plans

As per the information, a dedicated Tesla service centre is under development in Kurla West, Mumbai. This will manage maintenance and after-sales support for the cars.

Tesla’s existing Indian presence will further include a registered office in Bengaluru and an engineering hub which is based in Pune.