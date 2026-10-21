Samsung Galaxy S27 series display sizes leaked; RAM, storage options tipped

Samsung will be unleashing the Galaxy S27 series next year (2027), and the leaks have already started surfacing online. We are getting some early looks at display sizes and front designs thanks to images of screen protectors floating around online. As per the recent reports, these protectors give us a hint at the sizes for the Galaxy S27, S27+, and S27 Ultra. At the same time, some reliable tipsters have already dropped info on possible RAM and storage options, pointing out that rising component costs could push Samsung to tweak their hardware and pricing strategy.

Variants

Samsung is apparently prepping four models for the S27 series:

The regular Galaxy S27

Galaxy S27+

Galaxy S27 Pro

Galaxy S27 Ultra

But it is a must to mention that there has been no confirmation from Samsung yet, so everything is under the hood.

Display details

Based on images shared by SammyGuru, the Galaxy S27 is looking at a 6.27-inch screen. The S27+ bumps up to 6.66 inches. The S27 Ultra stretches even further, coming in at 6.89 inches. There’s talk about a Galaxy S27 Pro, which would slot between the base and Plus models, with a 6.47-inch screen.

Now, as for design, it sounds like Samsung is not reinventing the wheel this time. The screen protector leaks suggest the Galaxy S27 handset will stick with a familiar look up front, no drastic shape changes. That said, the S27 Ultra might get a bit of an upgrade: expect slightly slimmer bezels compared to last year’s S26 Ultra. Keep in mind, these details aren’t locked in, and what ends up on shelves could look different.

RAM and storage

It looks like Samsung is weighing its options. The standard Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+ could ship with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM, paired with 256GB or 512GB of storage.

The Galaxy S27 Pro will likely offer 12GB RAM with those same storage choices, plus an even beefier version packing 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage.

For the Galaxy S27 Ultra, you can expect the usual premium perks: 12GB RAM with 256GB or 512GB storage, or 16GB RAM and 1TB storage for those who need extra space.

According to leaks, the Galaxy S27 Ultra’s 1TB option will stay exclusive, with no hand-me-downs to the other models.

Why are these devices getting pricier?

With semiconductor costs going up, Samsung apparently wants to use different UFS storage versions to keep expenses in check. They may even bump up prices or scale back those promotional storage upgrades – the ones where you get more storage for the same price during special offers.

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