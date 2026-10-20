Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra leaks reveal expected design, 5700mAh battery and price

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra is set to make waves in February 2027, but the company has not made anything official yet. As per the leaks, the handset will have a redesigned rear camera module, along wth an upgraded 200-megapixel main camera. The phone will further feature a bigger battery and much quicker wired charging. Not only that, but the company will also be unleashing the new S Pen support, which is sticking around. Samsung might even toss in some new authentication tech, though that’s still up in the air.

Release date: When is it arriving?

Samsung usually launches its S-series flagships in January or February. S26 dropped on February 25, so the S27 lineup should follow the same pattern.

Expect the Galaxy S27, S27+, and S27 Ultra to show up at a Galaxy Unpacked event in February 2027, with sales kicking off soon after. Word out of South Korea says that parts production has already started, but Samsung has not announced an official launch date yet.

Design and display: Changes are coming

As per CAD renders from Android Headlines, it seems like we will see a major design shift on the S27 Ultra, especially on the back. The new camera bump is a big rectangular module, and up front, the company is sticking with a punch-hole camera cutout. The handset should sport a 6.9-inch display, and it will be slightly larger and thicker than last year’s model.

Reportedly, it measures 163.76 x 78.25 x 7.97mm, with the camera bump pushing thickness to nearly 12.53mm. S Pen support isn’t going anywhere, so fans of the stylus can relax.

Specification: Power under the hood

The device is rumoured to come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chip, running the show. In some regions, Samsung might use its Exynos 2700 chip, but which countries get what is not clear yet. As for cameras, the S27 Ultra could shift from a quad setup to a triple system: a massive 200-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide.

Dropping the dedicated 3x telephoto marks a big change for Samsung’s strategy. Up front, expect a 16-megapixel selfie camera, a bump from the previous 12MP.

Samsung's also planning improvements in image processing- warmer color tones, better highlights, and sharper shots in low light.

Battery and charging: Big numbers

Rumors suggested the S27 Ultra will come with a hefty 5,700mAh battery and 60W wired charging. That means more power and quicker top-ups than before. RAM and storage details have not leaked yet, but odds are high for similar options as last year- up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB internal storage. Color choices reportedly include Black, Blue, Light Pink, Violet, and White.

Authentication: Polar ID

Another interesting rumor is that Samsung is working on something called Polar ID, a new authentication system for the S27 Ultra. Think of it as Samsung’s answer to Face ID, aiming for tighter security without needing a big cutout on the screen. Samsung has not confirmed Polar ID or explained how it will work, so we will have to wait and see.

Pricing: What will it cost?

No official price tag yet, but leaks from @phonefuturist hint that the S27 Ultra will start at USD 1,399 (about Rs. 1,24,000). Here’s how the rumoured lineup breaks down:

Galaxy S27 Ultra: USD 1,399 (around Rs. 1,24,000)

Galaxy S27 Pro: USD 1,299 (around Rs. 1,15,000)

Galaxy S27+: USD 1,099 (around Rs. 97,000)

Galaxy S27: USD 899 (around Rs. 80,000)

(Indian rupee figures are rough conversions; final prices may shift based on taxes and local factors.)

That starting price reflects rising component costs and pressure in the smartphone market. Samsung has not confirmed these prices or even the existence of the S27 Pro yet.

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