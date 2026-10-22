Top 4 upcoming SUVs in India by December 2026: Honda 0 Alpha EV, Hyundai Bayon and more

India’s SUV market is booming, especially in the last quarter of the year. It seems like the months are going to be busy as the leading automobile brands are gearing up to launch some exciting new models by the end of 2026. Hyundai, Honda, Mahindra and JSW are a few to bring some new cars in the Indian markets. These upcoming cars will focus on petrol, plug-in hybrids and pure electric rides.

Here are a few of the upcoming cars and what to expect from them:

1. Hyundai Bayon

Launch: October 26, 2026

Expected Price: Rs. 9–15 lakh

Engine: 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

Transmission: 6-speed manual, IVT

Hyundai’s Bayon will be something between the Venue and Creta. It rides on Hyundai’s Global K Enhanced platform, aiming squarely at buyers after a packed-with-features petrol SUV. Under the hood, you get a 1.5-litre four-cylinder pumping out 115PS and 144Nm, paired with either a 6-speed manual or IVT.

The Bayon is not shy when it comes to looks either: a full-width LED light bar, split LED headlamps, funky boomerang tail-lamps, and 17-inch alloys. Step inside, and it will come with dual 12.3-inch curved displays, Hyundai’s ccNC interface and a generative AI voice assistant that even works offline in 6 regional languages.

For safety, it comes with 6 airbags, ESC, traction control, TPMS, Hill-Start Assist, and Level 2 ADAS with 23 features. It will go head-to-head with Maruti Suzuki Victoris and Honda Elevate.

2. JSW Combat

Launch: December 4, 2026

Expected Price: Rs. 30–40 lakh

Powertrain: 1.5-litre turbo-petrol + dual electric motors

Battery: 18.4kWh

Drivetrain: All-wheel drive

If rugged and techy is your thing, check out JSW’s Combat. Here’s a plug-in hybrid SUV with real muscle: a 1.5-litre turbo petrol, two electric motors, and an 18.4kWh battery. That combo brings you around 360hp and 610Nm. Short commute? Go electric. Long haul? Petrol’s got you covered.

All-wheel drive with electric 4x4 modes makes sure you’re ready for all sorts of roads. Design-wise: boxy, high ground clearance, pure SUV attitude. Inside, a massive 15.6-inch touchscreen, 540-degree surround-view cameras, and Level 2 ADAS features.

It is likely to rival Jeeps, Tucsons, and Mahindra’s XUV 7XO—depends on the final specs.

3. Honda 0 Alpha EV

Launch: December 2, 2026

Expected Price: Rs. 18–24 lakh

Powertrain: Electric

Battery: 65kWh/75kWh

Range: 500km+ (claimed)

This one is Honda’s first real push into mass-market electric SUVs for India. Production is set for Tapukara, Rajasthan, sticking to Honda’s “Thin, Light and Wise” EV game plan.

Talking about the looks, the car will come with a closed grille, illuminated Honda logo, chunky C-pillar, and a vertical tailgate boasting a U-shaped LED bar. Inside, you will find a floating central touchscreen, digital instrument cluster, and a flat-bottom steering wheel.

You pick between two battery sizes:

65kWh

75kWh

Each promising north of 500km per charge (official figures still pending).

Once it lands, the Honda 0 Alpha EV will be up against the Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, and Tata Sierra EV.

4. Mahindra Vision S

Launch: December 2026

Expected Price: Rs. 8–15 lakh

Engine: 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, 1.5-litre diesel

Platform: NU_IQ modular architecture

Mahindra’s Vision S is shaping up to be the smallest Scorpio-badged SUV—just under 4 metres, but with real rugged vibes. It’s built on the NU_IQ modular platform that’ll also support upcoming Vision X and T models. Wheelbase clocks in at 2,665mm.

You will have to get a choice between a punchy 1.2-litre turbo petrol or a trusty 1.5-litre diesel (manual and automatic available). An electric version is hinted at, but Mahindra’s keeping those cards close for now.

On the design front, Mahindra Vision S comes with sharp, squared-off wheel arches, upright LEDs, spare wheel on the tailgate. This is not your average city crossover. Inside, it will feature a dual 10.25-inch screens, twin-spoke steering wheel, panoramic sunroof and physical controls for climate and off-road modes.

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