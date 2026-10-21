Ferrari Luce Electric car revealed with 1036bhp, 530km range, 350kW fast charging

Ferrari has finally pulled up the curtain on its first EV by revealing the new Luce. It is not just another luxury car but the company’s first all-electric model. They did not hold back, as it has 4 motors, a monster 122kWh battery and supports DC fast charging up to 350kW. With this power, drivers can expect to drive for more than 530km on a single charge.

This time, the car makers have upgraded from a cramped sports coupe, as Ferrari went for 4 doors and 5 seats. It is spacious, but still packs a punch. Inside, you get both digital screens and good old-fashioned physical controls like buttons, switches and solid aluminium dials. This is the company's way of standing out from the crowd of touchscreen-filled electric cars.

Ferrari Luce performance: Four motors produce 1,036bhp

Talking about the performance, each wheel gets its own motor, and together they deliver a whopping 1,036bhp. Launching from zero to 100 km/h takes just 2.5 seconds. The Luce can even hit speeds north of 310 km/h.

Ferrari uses torque vectoring and wheel-by-wheel power management to keep things stable, grippy and precise no matter how hard you push it.

Battery, range and fast charging support

Talking about the battery, it comes with 122kWh- and the range clocks in at above 530km, though, like with any EV, real-world numbers shift depending on how you drive and the weather.

When it is time to recharge, just plug into a compatible station and take advantage of up to 350kW fast charging. Charging times depend on the battery’s current state and the station you are using.

Ferrari Luce interior gets physical controls

Cabin design is refreshingly tactile. Ferrari combines high-tech displays with traditional buttons and mechanical switches. Even the steering wheel is cut from recycled aluminium. It is not just about looks, but with so many physical controls, essential functions are always easy to access, even when the driver is on the move.

Active suspension and four-wheel steering

The Luce’s chassis pulls in advanced tech:

Active suspension

4-wheel steering

It uses torque vectoring to sharpen handling and stability.

All four motors work together with these systems to fine-tune power delivery and keep the car controllable, whether you’re cruising or taking corners hard.

Ferrari Luce is the brand's first 5-seater

Lastly, the Luce marks a big shift for the brand side, as it is Ferrari’s first 5-seater. A new dedicated electric platform means more room, but Ferrari made sure the signature performance is not compromised, as claimed . This model signals a new era for Ferrari: pure electric power, more practicality, and the kind of design choices (like keeping physical controls) that set them apart.

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