Samsung Galaxy F70 5G Launched at Rs. 19,999: Gets 50MP camera, 5000mAh battery

Samsung just launched the Galaxy F70 5G in India, and it is aiming straight at the mid-range crowd. This new phone joins the F70 Pro 5G and F70e 5G models but stands out with a 90Hz sAMOLED display, an Exynos 1330 chipset, and a hefty 5,000 mAh battery. The rear camera setup includes three sensors, with a 50-megapixel main camera, and it supports 25W fast charging.

You get to pick between two RAM/storage combos and two colours:

Bold Black

Vivid Violet

Flipkart starts selling it on October 20.

With launch deals, the price drops to a competitive Rs. 17,999, though the actual base variant is listed at Rs. 19,999 (4GB RAM, 128GB storage), and the better configuration (6GB RAM, 128GB storage) costs Rs. 22,999.

Specifications

This is a dual-SIM device running Samsung’s One UI (Android-based). It is got a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ sAMOLED screen (resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels) with a buttery 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protecting the front.

Under the hood, the Exynos 1330 boasts two performance cores (up to 2.4GHz), plus six efficiency cores (up to 2.0GHz), supported by the ARM Mali-G68 MP2 GPU.

Storage tops out at 128GB, but there’s room for a microSD card up to 2TB if you need it. Samsung also claims an IP54 rating, which means decent protection against dust and splashes.

Camera-wise, the Galaxy F70 5G has a trio on the back: 50MP main (f/1.8), 5MP ultra-wide (f/2.2), and a 2MP macro. Selfie fans get a 13MP front camera tucked into a waterdrop notch, and it handles video calls too.

The phone's battery life is impressive too, as the handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, which is further accompanied by fast charging at 25 W. That’s enough juice for streaming, browsing, or just staying connected all day.

As for connectivity, you get the usual: 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C. The phone’s pretty slim too, at just 7.5 mm thick.

With features like a solid display, 5G support, expandable storage, and the 50MP primary camera, the Galaxy F70 5G beefs up Samsung’s lineup in the mid-range market.

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