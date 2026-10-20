Samsung Galaxy F70 5G Launched at Rs. 19,999: Gets 50MP camera, 5000mAh battery

Samsung just launched the Galaxy F70 5G in India, and it is aiming straight at the mid-range crowd. This new phone joins the F70 Pro 5G and F70e 5G models but stands out with a 90Hz sAMOLED display, an Exynos 1330 chipset, and a hefty 5,000 mAh battery. The rear camera setup includes three sensors, with a 50-megapixel main camera, and it supports 25W fast charging.
You get to pick between two RAM/storage combos and two colours:
- Bold Black
- Vivid Violet
Flipkart starts selling it on October 20.
With launch deals, the price drops to a competitive Rs. 17,999, though the actual base variant is listed at Rs. 19,999 (4GB RAM, 128GB storage), and the better configuration (6GB RAM, 128GB storage) costs Rs. 22,999.
Specifications
- This is a dual-SIM device running Samsung’s One UI (Android-based). It is got a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ sAMOLED screen (resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels) with a buttery 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protecting the front.
- Under the hood, the Exynos 1330 boasts two performance cores (up to 2.4GHz), plus six efficiency cores (up to 2.0GHz), supported by the ARM Mali-G68 MP2 GPU.
- Storage tops out at 128GB, but there’s room for a microSD card up to 2TB if you need it. Samsung also claims an IP54 rating, which means decent protection against dust and splashes.
- Camera-wise, the Galaxy F70 5G has a trio on the back: 50MP main (f/1.8), 5MP ultra-wide (f/2.2), and a 2MP macro. Selfie fans get a 13MP front camera tucked into a waterdrop notch, and it handles video calls too.
- The phone's battery life is impressive too, as the handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, which is further accompanied by fast charging at 25 W. That’s enough juice for streaming, browsing, or just staying connected all day.
- As for connectivity, you get the usual: 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C. The phone’s pretty slim too, at just 7.5 mm thick.
With features like a solid display, 5G support, expandable storage, and the 50MP primary camera, the Galaxy F70 5G beefs up Samsung’s lineup in the mid-range market.
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