Airtel brings new recharge plans; announced Rs 185, Rs 203 and Rs 206 voice-only plans details

Airtel has just rolled out 3 new prepaid plans in India, all designed for people who want the basic calling and texting features without paying a heavy sum for data. These plans will cost Rs 185, Rs 203, and Rs 206- this clearly showcases that the company is targeting those customers who clearly look for no internet use.

Unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls

All three plans give you unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls within India. On top of that, you get 300 SMS during the validity period. Airtel is even throwing in free HelloTunes for a bit of extra flair. But you would not find any mobile data included, so if your smartphone or just a feature phone needs an internet connection, you will have to rely on Wi-Fi or another plan.

Here’s how the plans break down:

Rs. 185: Valid for 28 days; unlimited calls, 300 SMS.

Rs. 203: Valid for 30 days; unlimited calls, 300 SMS.

Rs. 206: Valid for one month; unlimited calls, 300 SMS, and you can recharge on the same date every month.

These are pretty much tailored for users who do not want to pay for bundled data, especially those with basic handsets or people who already have a separate internet connection. Airtel’s move comes right after TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India), which has changed its rules, asking telecom companies to offer voice-and-SMS-only plans with shorter validity periods.

According to the latest regulations, operators have to offer special tariff vouchers with no bundled data, and validity capped at 30 days or less.

That is a big shift, since it puts more control in the hands of people who really just use their phones to talk and text.

Telecom players in India and their aim

This change shakes things up in the telecom sector. Not surprisingly, users will probably see Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea (Vi), and BSNL update or launch new plans to line up with TRAI’s guidelines.

Airtel is already ahead of the curve for now, but competition is about to heat up. For customers, that is certainly good news, with more choices and plans that actually fit their needs, instead of being forced to pay for mobile data they do not use.

As the market adapts, expect simpler, cheaper options from all the major telecom players. People who just want a reliable phone to make calls and send texts are finally getting plans made for them. It’s a smart move, and honestly, it’s overdue.

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