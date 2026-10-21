Hyundai Creta Hybrid, Kia Seltos Hybrid and more: 4 New hybrid cars expected in India

Hyundai and Kia are reportedly working together to launch new hybrid models in India, focusing on anyone who wants better fuel efficiency without the hassle of plugging in. There’s talk about four big arrivals: Hyundai Creta Hybrid, Kia Seltos Hybrid, a new three-row Hyundai SUV, and the Kia Carnival Hybrid. Each of them targets a different type of buyer, from midsize SUVs perfect for city drives to luxurious MPVs built for big families.

Let’s break down what’s coming:

1. Hyundai Creta Hybrid

Hyundai plans to roll out its next-gen Creta with a strong hybrid setup, adding to the usual petrol and diesel choices. This hybrid should use the same 1.5-litre petrol engine, but electrified for even better mileage. They are also sharing technology with Kia, so this hybrid system should show up soon in the Seltos too.

Once it launches, expect it to go head-to-head with Maruti Suzuki’s Grand Vitara and Toyota’s Urban Cruiser Hyryder, both of which already have solid hybrid offerings. Hyundai has signaled the new Creta will arrive before 2030, but exact specs and fuel-efficiency figures are still under wraps.

2. Kia Seltos Hybrid

Kia’s Seltos Hybrid is aiming for a 2027 debut in India. They previewed it in Paris last year, sporting a 1.6-litre hybrid engine with a punchy 178hp.

Indian buyers are not sure yet if they will get the same motor, but it is set to join the current lineup of petrol and diesel options. Seltos Hybrid will likely square off against the Grand Vitara and Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Details on price, mileage, and features are still waiting in the wings.

3. New Hyundai 7-Seater SUV

Hyundai is cooking up a new 3-row SUV for India, currently it is called Ni1i behind the scenes. It will slot between the Alcazar and Tucson, promising more space for growing families.

A strong hybrid engine seems likely, but Hyundai has not locked in features or timing. Once it lands, count on competition from Mahindra XUV 7XO and Tata Safari. For now, the model’s name, look and features are all still secrets.

4. Kia Carnival Hybrid

The Carnival Hybrid will bulk up Kia’s luxury MPV lineup, and rumour has it pre-bookings are already open. Globally, the Carnival Hybrid mixes a 1.6-litre turbo petrol engine with an electric motor, delivering a total of 180PS and 265Nm from the engine, plus 73.4PS and 304Nm from the motor.

The Indian version will likely be the top-specification Limousine+, loaded with tech:

Dual digital screens

Level 2 ADAS

Heated and ventilated power seats

A 360-degree camera

8-airbags

If you want a roomy, upscale family car, this one is worth watching. Launch date, pricing, and India-specific details are still under the hood, and we expect them to come out eventually.

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