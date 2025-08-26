PM Narendra Modi flags off first Made in India Maruti Suzuki e-VITARA from Gujarat's Hansalpur PM Modi has flagged off global exports of Maruti Suzuki’s first electric SUV, the 'e-VITARA', from Hansalpur (Gujarat). The made-in-India EV will be shipped to over 100 countries, marking a major step towards India’s ambition of becoming a global hub for green mobility.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the new hybrid battery electrode production and further flagged off the global exports for Maruti Suzuki's first electric SUV, named 'e-VITARA', from Hansalpur, Gujarat. The EV is a made-in-India automobile, and it will be shipped to more than 100 countries – this marks a major step towards India’s ambition to become a global hub for clean energy manufacturing and green mobility.

PM Modi launches Maruti Suzuki’s first EV exports

During his visit to the Suzuki Motor Plant based at Hansalpur (Ahmedabad), PM Modi launched the global export of the e-VITARA, which is the first battery electric vehicle (BEV) from Maruti Suzuki.

The EV, which was first showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, is now ready and will be exported to more than 100 countries, including Japan and European markets, as per the reports.

Hybrid battery electrode production starts in Gujarat

Alongside the EV export launch, PM Modi will be inaugurating the localised production of hybrid battery electrodes at the TDS Lithium-Ion Battery plant, which is a joint venture of Denso, Toshiba and Suzuki.

With this milestone, over 80 per cent of the battery value will now be manufactured in India, and will boost the country’s EV battery ecosystem and will further reduce the import dependence of the country.

e-VITARA to lead India’s EV manufacturing push

The e-VITARA will be manufactured at Maruti Suzuki’s Hansalpur plant, which is part of its 2.6 million annual production capacity across four plants in India.

In FY25, the company reportedly exported 3.32 lakh vehicles and sold 19.01 lakh units within the country.

With the launch of e-VITARA, India has officially become Suzuki’s global manufacturing hub for electric vehicles (EVs).

Boost to India’s green mobility and infrastructure

PM Modi has called this initiative a “special day for India’s quest towards self-reliance and green mobility”.

The launch aligns with the government’s broader vision of making India a global hub for electric mobility, advanced manufacturing, and clean energy technologies.

In addition to EV initiatives, PM Modi also dedicated railway projects worth Rs 1,400 crore, including the Rs 530 crore doubling of the 65 km Mahesana-Palanpur railway line, further strengthening Gujarat’s infrastructure.